Dynavin unveils an Android car radio with CarPlay for Porsches – US Sports – US Sports

The D8-PS-PRO-N is compatible with the following Porsches: Boxster from 2004 to 2012, Cayman from 2004 to 2012, 911 from 2004 to 2012 and Carrera from 2004 to 2012. This handset is totally « plug and play » and includes the steering wheel control. We present it to you in black finish, but there is also a Silver version. This car radio runs on Android 8.1 with 2 GB of RAM and a 32 GB Nandflash. With Wi-Fi, smartphone 4 G connection sharing and the Google PlayStore, it can receive many distraction or help applications to driving. To meet all expectations, it includes CarPlay and Android Auto, both wireless. Its 7-inch touch screen provides good viewing comfort on applications. For those who prefer a classic GPS, this Dynavin station includes GPS and IGO with European cartography. Of course, it has Bluetooth with hands-free function, audio streaming and voice control. Via the USB and SD player, you can play music and videos in the main formats. It can read devices up to 256 GB. In addition to the FM RDS tuner, there is DAB for digital radio. Audio/video input, reversing camera input, 4×45 Watt amplifier, small DSP, etc., it offers very complete services. Its price of 899 Euros is perfectly justified for such services.

The car radio of your Porsche from 2004 to 2012 (Boxster, Cayman, 911) is totally obsolete. If you want a modern multimedia car radio without modifying the vehicle, then this Dynavin handset is made for you. CarPlay, Android Auto, Android applications, DAB, Bluetooth, etc., it’s an excellent solution for having a top-notch multimedia station, perfectly integrated into your Porsche.

