Day To Day Hypermarket: The first in the UAE to accept cryptocurrency payments – ZAWYA

Day To Day Hypermarket, a well-established discount store in the UAE, has come up with a new option of payment which is the next step into the future cryptocurrency. The highlight of this development by Day To Day Hypermarket is that the payment method shall be accepted for both physical branches as well as their online shopping website, furthermore most of the cryptocurrency types shall be accepted for payment purposes.

The payment process in this case, would require your mobile phone. For in store payments, it involves a POS machine located in the stores that will make the transaction happen. For online shopping payments, simply click on the option of the cryptocurrency payments, a link provided by the website will facilitate the payment there on, in both the cases the payment can be done hassle free, instantly.

With this latest advancement by Day To Day Hypermarket, the discount store has set a benchmark for other retailers in the UAE, that will not just cater to the expats but also to the citizens of the UAE.

Here are the listed branches accepting cryptocurrency:

