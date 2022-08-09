Today’s deals: $48 air fryer, $13 Beckham Hotel pillows, first M2 MacBook Pro sale, more – BGR

Ads

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s big roundup is where you’ll find all the best deals on Tuesday, August 2. Why spend time digging around yourself when BGR’s team of deals experts is here to do all the hard work for you?

Highlights on Tuesday include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews for $13.20 each, AirPods Pro for just $179.99, the awesome Ultrean AF01 air fryer with 25,000 5-star reviews for only $47.99, the first-ever discount on Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro, and the $179 Apple TV 4K for just $119.99. You can also save big on ASUS laptops and HP laptops if you hurry.

Plus, Samsung wants to give you $200 just to reserve a new foldable Galaxy phone. Don’t miss your chance to save on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4!



That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the link above if you want to see all the hottest offers we have found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

