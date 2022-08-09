Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.
Nicola M White
Tesla Inc. made waves this week when it announced that it had dumped the bulk of its Bitcoin stash. Selling 75% of its cryptocurrency gave the company a one-time cash infusion, Elon Musk’s electric car company said, but the battered value of its remaining Bitcoin also dinged profits.
Exactly how crypto helped and hurt Tesla’s bottom line is difficult to disentangle, however, based on what it told the public on earnings day. Current accounting rules—or lack thereof—play a big role.
Tesla's Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its Wake – Bloomberg
