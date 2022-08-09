Apple Argues It's Now a Major Force in the Health-Care World – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.
Simulcast of Bloomberg Television
Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark
The Great European Energy Crisis Is Now Coming for Your Food
China Forecast to Sell a Record 6 Million Electric Cars in 2022
Google Search Outage Affects Tens of Thousands of Users
SoFi Shares Fall After SoftBank Says It Will Sell All or Part of Stake
India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market
Taiwan Says China Using War Drills to Plan a Future Invasion
Hong Kong Mulls Cutting Stamp Duty for China Homebuyers, Ip Says
Novogratz ‘Doubtful’ Bitcoin Will Push Through $30,000 Soon
Warren Buffett’s Successor Gets a Path to Boost His Stake in Berkshire
Motown Stars Celebrate Completion of Museum Expansion Phases
Olivia Newton-John, Beloved Singer and ‘Grease’ Star, Dies at 73
The Future of Travel Is Less Exotic
Is India at Risk of Chinese-style Surveillance Capitalism?
Hong Kong Fiddles While the World Moves On
The Rise of the LinkedIn B2B Influencer
Facebook Is Still Making Billions as Zuckerberg Hits the Panic Button
Stagflation Puts Stamp on Earnings of US Consumer Giants
Monkeypox Cases Driven ‘Underground’ by Anti-Gay Stigma in India
Carlyle’s Head of Consumer, Media, Retail Jay Sammons Leaves Firm
Man Who Recorded Arbery Killing Gets 35 Years in Federal Hate Case
Australia’s Coal Shipments Face a ‘Deadline,’ Greens Leader Says
Hong Kong Power Giant to Seek Approval for Offshore Wind Farm
Hong Kong’s Newest Property Maven Was Raised in Public Housing
New York’s MTA Shops for New Funding as Fare Revenue Dwindles
The Tech That Tries to Tackle NIMBYs
Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash’s Accounts Are Disabled After US Sanctions
Bitcoin Miner Marathon’s Loss Widened as Coin Prices Tumbled
Novogratz ‘Doubtful’ Bitcoin Will Push Through $30,000 Soon
Apple is arguing that it’s a pioneer in health technology and positioned to use it as a growth driver in the years ahead.
Source: Apple Inc.
Mark Gurman
Apple Inc. published a nearly 60-page report Wednesday outlining all its health features and partnerships with medical institutions, arguing that such offerings are key to the tech giant’s future.
The company pointed to its breadth of existing services — from sleep monitoring and fitness classes to atrial-fibrillation detection and cycle tracking — and promised to build on that foundation. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, who oversees Apple’s health endeavors, said in a statement attached to the report that the company will continue to innovate in “science-based technology.”
Apple Argues It's Now a Major Force in the Health-Care World – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.