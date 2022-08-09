Suku pumping on news of Binance listing: places to buy Suku – CoinJournal

Ads

The live SUKU price today is $0.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66.3 million. SUKU is up 59% in the last 24 hours, surging on news of a Binance listing.

This article will tell you all you need to know about Suku: the details about the network, whether it’s a good investment, and the best places to buy Suku.

SUKU is an ecosystem of blockchain-based Web3 solutions designed to empower brands and creators to engage with their audiences in entirely new ways and in both physical and virtual worlds, including the Metaverse.

The SUKU Ecosystem is a suite of engagement solutions that together become the infrastructure for brands and creators to thrive in the physical and virtual world.

It is comprised of InfiniteWorld, Omni, and SUKU DeFi. InfiniteWorld is infrastructure to help brands and communities expand into the Metaverse.

SUKU Omni ensures transparency and traceability. Supply chains can be transformed into verifiable and engaging stories for customers. Finally, SUKU DeFi offers microlending and collateralization.

Suku can be a lucrative investment. However, it’s best to wait until after the listing to see how its price develops. Depending on interest (better said lack thereof), it can reverse gains easily.

According to Gov Capital, the price of Suku will grow to $1.98 a year from now and $15.32 five years from now.

