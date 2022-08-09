Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kindles 2022 – Country Living

Country Living editors select each product featured. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Get ready to save big on Amazon devices.
Get your credit card ready, .css-k807px{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:brandColorSenary;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:#006603;-webkit-transition:background .4s ease-in-out,color .4s ease-in-out;transition:background .4s ease-in-out,color .4s ease-in-out;background:linear-gradient(to bottom,#e6f4e1 0,#e6f4e1 100%);-webkit-background-position:0 100%;background-position:0 100%;background-repeat:repeat-x;-webkit-background-size:0 0;background-size:0 0;}.css-k807px:hover{color:#29511A;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;-webkit-background-size:0.625rem 3.125rem;background-size:0.625rem 3.125rem;}Prime Day is here! Amazon officially announced the dates this year, so mark your calendar for July 12 and 13. It’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials and get great deals on fashion, smart TVs, robot vacuums, video games, and more!
Amazon drops prices on thousands of products on Prime Day. We traditionally see big discounts on Amazon devices like the Kindle, and this year is no exception. If you’re looking for an e-reader or are ready to upgrade yours, be on the lookout for a sales during Prime Day.
If you’re an audiobook fan, it’s time to sign up for Audible! Amazon’s audiobook service has a 30-day free trial for new users.
We’ll be updating this story as more information becomes available, but, until then, check out some of the best sales below. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, sign up now!
When it comes to Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Fire Tablets, we typically find the biggest sales on Prime Day, so get shopping!
.css-g0owdm{display:block;font-family:Memphis,Georgia,Times,Serif;font-weight:normal;margin-bottom:0.625rem;margin-top:0;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}@media (any-hover: hover){.css-g0owdm:hover{color:link-hover;}}@media(max-width: 40.625rem){.css-g0owdm{font-size:1.25rem;line-height:1.2;}}@media(min-width: 40.625rem){.css-g0owdm{font-size:1.125rem;line-height:1.2;}}@media(min-width: 61.25rem){.css-g0owdm{font-size:1.25rem;line-height:1.2;}}Amazon Dorm Room Essentials
College Dorm Room Essentials
See the New Funko Marvel Advent Calendar
30 Best Halloween Gifts for Kids and Adults
Surefire Thank You Gift Ideas for Any Circumstance
Target Releases Line of “Yellowstone” T-Shirts
32 Thank You Gifts for the Nurse in Your Life
Gifts for 13-Year-Old Boys They’ll Actually Love
Best Gifts for Book Lovers
The Most Awesome Gifts for 11-Year-Old Girls
50 Best Husband Gifts that Are Totally Unique
33 Gifts for the Hunter in the Family
A Part of Hearst Digital Media
Country Living editors select each product featured. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kindles 2022 – Country Living
Country Living editors select each product featured. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.