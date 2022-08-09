‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Inside Look at Episode 9 Domino – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

Hulu has released an inside look at Episode 9 from “The Orville: New Horizons.” In Episode 9 titled “Domino,” the creation of a powerful new weapon put the Orville crew – and the entire Union – in a political and ethical quandary.

Take a look at the video below:

Episodes 1-9 of “The Orville: New Horizons” are now streaming on Hulu in the United States, and as a Star Original on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ internationally including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada. The season finale episode will release on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns for its third season and finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continues their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The series stars Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

The long-awaited third season of “The Orville” consists of 10 episodes.

“The Orville” is produced by 20th Century Television and Fuzzy Door Productions. MacFarlane executive produces with Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark and Jon Cassar.

You can check out the trailer for “The Orville: New Horizons” below:

