Samsung One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update roll out tracker [Cont. updated] – PiunikaWeb

Here’s what this tracker is about in a quick video:

Original story (published on February 22, 2021) follows:

Original story (published on February 22, 2021) follows:

Samsung is doing one heck of a job with getting the latest Android version — Android 11 — to eligible devices.

Within a couple of months, the OEM has pushed the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to a bunch of smartphones including some mid-rangers such as the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy M21.

But that’s not all. Samsung has even started rolling out the One UI 3.1 skin to several other eligible models. More on that here.

Having said that, we hope to see Samsung continue with its quick OS updates for the upcoming One UI 4.0 skin that would be based on Android 12 if past trends are to be taken into account.

Speaking of which, Google recently rolled out the Android 12 Developer Preview for the Pixels to allow developers to start optimizing their apps for the upcoming Android version.

The Developer Preview program will end in May after which Google will release the Android 12 beta to the public. The stable update should go live in the following months, most likely in September if not by the end of August.

Unlike some other Android vendors, Samsung does not partake in beta programs alongside Google. Instead, Samsung kick-starts its own beta program after Google rolls out the stable update.

Now, since the company announced last year that it will be rolling out 3 major OS updates to certain models, a handful of devices that wouldn’t have got the new update otherwise are now eligible for it.

This means that the company would be rolling out Android 12 to just about every phone that came with Android 10 pre-installed and some models that came with Android 9 pre-installed.

On that note, here’s a list of eligible devices from Samsung that we believe will get the update to Android 12 with the company’s One UI 4.0 skin on top.

– Samsung Galaxy S21

– Samsung Galaxy S21+

– Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

– Samsung Galaxy S20

– Samsung Galaxy S20+

– Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

– Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

– Samsung Galaxy S10

– Samsung Galaxy S10+

– Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

– Samsung Galaxy S10e

– Samsung Galaxy Note 20

– Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

– Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

– Samsung Galaxy Fold

– Samsung Galaxy A71

– Samsung Galaxy A51

– Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

– Samsung Galaxy A11

– Samsung Galaxy A21

– Samsung Galaxy A21s

– Samsung Galaxy A31

– Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

– Samsung Galaxy A02s

– Samsung Galaxy A02

– Samsung Galaxy A01

– Samsung Galaxy A12

– Samsung Galaxy M01

– Samsung Galaxy M21

– Samsung Galaxy M21s

– Samsung Galaxy M31

– Samsung Galaxy M02s

– Samsung Galaxy M02

– Samsung Galaxy M12

– Samsung Galaxy M31s

– Samsung Galaxy M51

– Samsung Galaxy F41

– Samsung Galaxy F62

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

– Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum – NEW

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 – NEW

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G – NEW

Samsung Galaxy A41 – NEW

Samsung Galaxy A72 – NEW

Samsung Galaxy A52 – NEW

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G – NEW

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G – NEW

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G – NEW

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G – NEW

Samsung Galaxy M62 – NEW

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition – NEW

Samsung Galaxy F02s – NEW

Samsung Galaxy F12 – NEW

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro – NEW

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5 – NEW

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G – NEW

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 – NEW

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – NEW

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 – NEW

Like we mentioned above, Samsung does not shake hands with Google to offer developer previews for its flagships ahead of the public rollout.

So unless the company plans to take things up a notch this year with Android 12, we don’t expect much to change.

Therefore, if Google seeds the stable version of Android 12 to the public in September, as it did with Android 11, Samsung users can expect to see the One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series around a month later.

The beta program should soon expand to other flagships such as the upcoming Note 21 series and the company’s foldable phones that are expected to launch this year.

Finally, the stable update may go live for its 2021 flagships in December if not earlier and most other models will get the update within the next three to four months.

That said, while the One UI 4.0 update from Samsung is still far away, you can visit our dedicated tracker to know everything about Android 12.

07:20 pm (IST): Samsung, as expected, isn’t joining Google in the Android 12 beta program. Hence, Samsung fans will have to wait for months before the company kick-starts its own beta program for Android 12 and One UI 4.0.

04:45 pm (IST): Google might finally put a stop to Samsung and other OEMs from spamming your automatic Google Photos backup by throwing in screenshots and other unwanted stuff in the DCIM folder.

XDA Developers got a hold of the preliminary revision of the Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) for Android 12 which clearly states that screenshots and recordings must be saved in a ‘Screenshots’ directory within the ‘Pictures’ folders.

Devices “MUST NOT” save these files in DCIM. If OEMs like Samsung don’t try finding methods to go around this, then you won’t have to worry about random screenshots being backed up in your Google Photos account after the Android 12 update.

12:45 pm (IST): New developments indicate that Samsung has started the development of Android 12 (One UI 4.0) for the Galaxy S21 series. To know more, head here.

03:55 pm (IST): Recently, a few screenshots said to be taken on a device running One UI 4.0 surfaced online. However, the screenshots are most likely fake since, upon closer inspection, they were taken on the Galaxy A50.

Considering that Samsung only just began developing Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 series, there’s no way it has a working Android 12 build for the Galaxy A50. More details here.

02:40 pm (IST): As per recent reports, it is possible that the Samsung Developer Conference might be held this year where the much anticipated One UI 4.0 custom skin might be unveiled by the OEM.

03:45 pm (IST): According to recent reports, Samsung has assigned the codename “Palette” to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update project.

02:16 pm (IST): As per recent reports, it is possible that the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update rollout might be quicker now that the One UI 3.5 update is allegedly not on the cards. More on that here.

06:30 pm (IST): According to popular leaker, Ice Universe, Samsung might reveal the One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update development next week. Check out the complete coverage by heading here.

05:00 pm (IST): A recent report suggests the One UI 4.0 rumor about the beta program starting as early as this week may not be true as Google itself is in the early stages of beta testing Android 12 on Pixel devices.

But, it goes without saying, the pattern Samsung has been following regarding updates lately, the rumor being proven correct may not be surprising.

06:05 pm (IST): With Google expected to release a foldable Pixel this year or early next year, it’s highly likely Samsung will step up its software game with One UI 4.0, especially for its foldables.

However, given that Samsung is yet to make any announcement surrounding the release of One UI 4.0, we’ll just have to wait and see what the South Korean giant is cooking up.

06:40 pm (IST): Popular leaker, Ice Universe, in one of their recent Weibo post has said that the One UI 4.0 announcement will be delayed and may not be made this week. Find out more about the said announcement by heading here.

04:12 pm (IST): Ice Universe — a popular leaker — claims that we might get more info about the One UI 4.0 update towards the end of the month. But it’s worth noting that the individual does not have a spotless track record. So we suggest taking the information with a pinch of salt.

11:25 am (IST): Popular leaker, Ice Universe, has shared some details about the next entry in Samsung’s tablet flagship i.e. the Galaxy Tab S8.

As per Ice Universe, the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come alongside the Galaxy S22 and the devices will offer Android 12-based One UI 4.0 out of the box.

Tab S8+ SM-X806x 10090mAh

Tab S8 Ultra SM-X906x 11500mAh

Source

Tab S8 + will be released with S22. SM8450, One UI 4.0，10090mAh battery. But this is not the best. There is “Ultra”. I won’t say it first. Let’s wait and see.

Source

12:30 pm (IST): According to a recent report from the Samsung community, the One UI 4.0 beat update based on Android 12 is coming soon for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. More details here.

10:25 am (IST): As Android 12 continues to take shape in its beta stages, some info is coming to light with regards to Samsung’s Android 12-based One UI 4.0. According to leaks, the new skin will have a lot of elements from Google’s Material You, along with better optimization for Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100, minor Knox updates.

Additionally, it is coming to light that the Beta builds for Galaxy S21 are expected sometime in August with the stable update slated to be available sometime in November with possible delays until the beginning of December.

10:59 am (IST): The Beta operations manager on Samsung’s Korean community forums has deleted the post which mentioned that the One UI 4.0 beta program will begin soon for the S21 series.

IST 10:32 am: While Samsung’s One UI 4.0 is still a solid few months away, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating on when eligible devices are set to get updated. According to reports, we might see the Galaxy A52 bag an update to Android 12 sometime in early 2022. Again, these are merely speculative as we haven’t heard anything official.

IST 04:00 pm: Ice Universe took to Twitter to share an image of what appears to be a device running on Android 12 with the One UI 4.0 skin, indicating that the update is just around the corner.

IST 11:00 am: New reports now suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A50 will get updated to Android 12-based One UI 4. However, seeing as this is derived from a chat with Samsung Support, it might not amount to anything if these guys’ track record is anything to go by.



Many thanks to Matthew Reiter for the tip.

IST 06:50 pm: Recent reports from the Samsung community indicate that the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 might bring support for Sound Assistant to the DeX mode on tablets or all eligible Galaxy devices. More on that here.

IST 10:16 am: A Samsung Ambassador has just confirmed that the Beta forums for One UI 4 is currently live and from the look of things, it appears as though the first wave of tests will be for the S21 series.

IST 03:50 pm: Now that Samsung does not have to utilize any resources in pushing a major mid-year update such as One UI 3.1.1 or One UI 3.5, we hope to see the Android 12 or One UI 4.0 rollout to begin earlier.

IST 01:19 pm: Reports surfacing indicate that a Geekbench listing has been sported showing a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra running Android 12.

IST 10:10 am: According to popular leaker Ice Universe, Samsung might start rolling out the first One UI 4.0 beta update based on Android 12 to its employees. While similar claims were also made earlier, this time it might be true.

This is because Samsung has updated its One Hand Operation+ app to version 4.7.31 which brings support for Android 12. Thus it is possible that the One UI 4.0 beta update might release soon.

IST 11:00 am: Samsung users can rejoice since it has finally been confirmed that the company will be rolling out the One UI 4.0 beta for the S21 series in September. We expect the beta to open up for more devices shortly after.

IST 05:20 pm: It appears that Samsung has already begun testing the Android 12 update with One UI 4.0 internally in China. Popular leaker — Ice Universe — posted a screenshot of the update page showing the build number ZUHI for the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

IST 12:10 pm: Renowned leakster Ice Universe has shared what is believed to be One UI 4.0 Beta new charging animation.

Exclusive: This is One UI 4.0 Beta new charging animation pic.twitter.com/i3zKraxL8r — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 2, 2021

Exclusive: This is One UI 4.0 Beta new charging animation pic.twitter.com/i3zKraxL8r

Also, new reports now indicate that the Android 12 Beta will soon open in the US and Germany for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

IST 12:30 pm: Since Samsung is steadily moving ahead with its One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update, we created a dedicated tracker for the OS update for the OEM’s Galaxy A Series devices. Head here to know more.

IST 04:04 pm: Some of you may be disappointed to know that Samsung apparently isn’t bringing any icon design changes with the One UI 4.0 update. This news was revealed by a popular leaker — Ice Universe — on Twitter.

IST 12:03 pm: Android 12 is slowly but steadily taking shape and soon, we will start seeing beta builds from various companies. Now, Samsung has updated the Global Goals with support for Android 12.

IST 10:03 am: Ahead of the much-awaited Samsung One UI 4.0 Beta program, now reports have it that the Samsung Email app has been updated to add support for Android 12.

The new version 6.1.51.1’s changelog mentions support (updated logic) for Android 12 and a new security patch that addresses potential weaknesses.

IST 02:50 pm: As per a recent report from popular leaker Ice Universe, the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 might have the adjustable lock screen notifications transparency feature.

One UI 4.0 Beta allows you to adjust the transparency of the UI of the lock screen notification and music.

Source



IST 10:53 am: The Android 12-based One UI 4.0 Beta program for the Samsung Galaxy S21 that was expected to start today in Korea has been reportedly postponed. No reasons have been cited for this move.

IST 11:57 am: While it’s been pretty obvious that the Beta builds have been delayed, now a Beta Operation Manager has come out to officially communicate this.



Hello, this is Beta Operations Manager.

Unfortunately, there is no beta today.

Please understand that we cannot inform you of the schedule until the beta opening is confirmed.

thank you.

Source

IST 2:30 pm: Samsung has kickstarted the One UI 4.0 Beta program for the Samsung Galaxy S21 with the rollout of the first build in the US. More on that here.

This build brings with it theming tools and the company also adds that the stable build Android 12-based One UI 4.0 will roll out before the end of 2021.

IST 6:30 pm: Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 4.0 beta is now open in China, Germany, India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

So Galaxy S21 series users in the aforementioned countries can go ahead and try out the beta to have a glimpse at what’s coming.

IST 11:30 am: One UI 4 Beta is out for Galaxy S21 users in the US and now, it is coming to light that this build adds support for e-SIM.



Also added is support for third-party icon packs and Grammarly as an option on the Samsung Keyboard to provide word suggestions.

IST 02:43 pm: While Samsung’s One UI 4.0 beta recently went live for the S21 series, this opinion piece touches upon one feature that most users would want to see with Samsung’s new skin, and that is the Google Discover integration with all models eligible for the update.

Given the fact that Samsung usually adds features from its latest smartphones to older devices, this isn’t that much of a long shot. So we’ll just have to wait and see if this becomes a reality or dies as a wish.

IST 10:53 am: Samsung’s One UI 4.0 comes with a bunch of changes including an interface change that just makes sense for the average consumer and you can learn more on that here.

IST 10:53 am: Popular leakster, Ice Universe, now alleges that Samsung’s internal One UI 4 has reached the Beta 9 version, and many bugs have been added.

IST 12:19 pm: Samsung Health has received a new update, version number 6.18.8.005, that brings a more refined design along with more gender options. Get it on the Google Play Store here.



IST 03:20 pm: The second One UI 4.0 beta for the S21 lineup may land next week as reportedly hinted by the company’s beta operations manager on the community forums.

The update was expected to go live this week, however, was delayed due to unknown reasons.

IST 10:00 am: While it’s pretty obvious, T-Mobile has officially confirmed that Android 12 is under development for the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

IST 10:32 am: While announcing the release of Android 12 AOSP, Google says that devices from Samsung and other OEMs should start getting the Android 12 update later this year.

IST 06:00 pm: Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out the One UI 4.0 beta 2 update for the Galaxy S21 series. The new update brings Material You color themes. Hence, users can change their device theme based on the wallpaper.

IST 05:33 pm: Popular leaker, Ice Universe, has taken to Twitter to claim that the next One UI 4.0 beta update will bring with it a “pet portrait mode”. We’ll just have to wait and see if this turns out to be true.

IST 10:22 am: Samsung is alleged to be testing Android 12 for the Galaxy S20 series of devices internally as a new build with build number EUI3 has been spotted.



Seeing as the current stable build bears software build number DUH5, this new build signifies a major update. We shall continue to follow this development and report with new info as we get it.

Many thanks to Onur for the tip!

IST 12:32 pm: Notable leaker — Ice Universe — claims that the upcoming One UI 4.0 beta 3 update will showcase top-level animations for Samsung’s widgets.

The animations that came with the first beta update left a lot to be desired.

After several optimizations, Samsung’s widget animation has reached the top level of the industry.

You will see the new animation in One UI 4 Beta 3. (Source)

IST 11:12 am: Reports now have it that Samsung’s Android 12 quest is picking up pace as the Korean company is close to the Open Beta stages for Android 12-based One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Series.

IST 09:55 am: Samsung’s Galaxy S community manager has replied to one of user’s query and said that the final version of Android 12-based One UI 4.0 is likely to be released by December this year.

So, we can expect the stable One UI 4.0 to start rolling out in December. More on that here.

IST 10:55 am: Popular Samsung leakster, Ice Universe, has come out to shed some more light on the upcoming Android 11-based One UI 4.

In a tweet, he notes that Samsung China’s One UI 4 Beta has been postponed yet again to October 18.

IST 12:55 pm: Ice Universe now notes that the Galaxy S21 Chinese version of One UI 4 Beta is now open and the build comes with version number UJ3. Still unclear is whether this is Beta2 or Beta3.

IST 12:22 pm: There is a new weather widget in One UI 4. The company calls it the Dynamic Weather widget. This one stands out for its colorful background and attractive animations.

Both the background color and the animations are adapted to the current weather. For example, if weather is cloudy, the background is light blue. The widget also displays current location and the last time the info was refreshed.

One UI 4 brings richer animations and that is reflected here too. As expected, we can also change its size according to our liking.

IST 11:22 am: Now, reports indicate that Samsung might have started testing out Android 12-based One UI 4.0 for users of the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

As this is a pretty young stage, we still have no idea when the Beta program will start. Stay tuned for more. Many thanks to Onur for the tip.



IST 12:14 pm: New reports now indicate that One UI 4 Beta 3rd version is scheduled for this week.

IST 12:42 pm: Following the Galaxy S10 Plus Android 12 testing reports, it is now coming to light that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also undergoing the same treatment.



According to sources, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 tests started and so far, the update has been reviewed 2 times. Again, no word on when the Beta program will start. Thanks to Onur for the tip

IST 11:03 am:Following the rollout of Stable Android 12 to Google’s Pixel devices, Samsung is seemingly stepping up its One UI 4 efforts.

This, as reports now indicate that the Korean company is pushing out One UI 4 Beta 3 to its S21 devices.

IST 11:03 am: Ice Universe has come out to note that Samsung China plans to start One UI 4 Beta testing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the near future.

IST 10:45 am: One UI 4.0 Beta 3 for Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now available in more countries. This beta update was initially released in South Korea a few days ago.

The new beta mainly comes with bug fixes and you can also notice some added new tweaks. One UI 4 Beta 3 also includes November 2021 security patch. More on that here.

IST 11:10 am: Samsung released a hotfix update for Samsung Galaxy S21 series running One UI 4 Beta 3 that brings a bunch of bug fixes. This update is currently rolling out in South Korea. More on that here.

IST 01:13 pm: Samsung has announced that it will be seeding the One UI 4.0 beta based on Android 12 for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 soon.

IST 09:40 am: Samsung highlights key visuals of One UI 4 in a two-part video series showing all the latest components of its Android 12 based One UI. You can take a tour of Samsung’s One UI 4 from the videos linked below.

IST 12:33 pm: Now, reports indicate that Samsung is done with the beta program for Android 12-based One UI 4 for the Galaxy S21 devices. This means that the next update should be the stable release.

IST 10:33 am: Samsung is reportedly calling on owners of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold 3 who would like to take part in the OneUI 4 Beta to register.

IST 10:33 am: Samsung One UI 4.0 Beta program is reportedly live for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in India.

IST 09:33 am: Now, reports indicate that Samsung might have started testing out Android 12-based One UI 4.0 for users of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

However, we still have no idea when the Beta program will start. Stay tuned for more. Many thanks to Grim Oak for the tip.



IST 2:52 pm: It is now coming to light that the external screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 does not support 120Hz, at least in the current latest Beta. This will be fixed in the next Beta.

IST 10:47 am: One UI 4 Beta is now open for users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the USA.

IST 11:02 am: Reports now indicate that Samsung’s One UI 4 will finally let you set your wallpaper from Google Photos.

IST 12:47 pm: Samsung is reportedly rolling out Android 12 -based One UI 4 Beta 4 to users of the S21 series of devices.

This comes with build number G998BXXU3ZUK1 / G998BOXM3ZUK1 / G99xBXXU3ZUK1. More on that here.

IST 12:02 pm: Ice Universe now notes that the One UI 4 Beta 4 update is rolling out to users in China with UK2 version number over the UK1.

This is the highest version number yet, which means that some bugs have been solved compared with UK1.

IST 01:23 pm: An individual took to Twitter to highlight that the latest beta fixed the issue where the brightness on the lockscreen and homescreen wasn’t the same.

IST 01:23 pm: According to Ice universe, a reliable leaker, streching animations will return in One UI Beta 5. This feature had been lost in the latest versions of One UI.

For those who don’t know, stretching animations are the ‘rubber band’ effect that appears when you reach the beginning or end of a menu/list.

IST 10:23 am: Samsung is reportedly rolling out Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta update to the Galaxy S20 in the US.

IST 10:25 am: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are also reportedly receiving One UI 4 beta in the United Kingdom. The ROM is identified with the software version N98xxXXU3ZUK1

IST 10:21 am: Fido now claims that the Galaxy A12 is slated to get updated to Android 12 come November 16. How true these claims are remains to be seen but this could very well be an error.

IST 1:36 pm: New reports now have it that the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 Beta program for S21 devices has concluded and as such, the next step is the stable release.

IST 11:00 pm: TELUS will reportedly release Android 12 based One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy S21 series on November 23 in Canada.

IST 1:54 pm: Ice Universe now notes that the Chinese version of One UI 4 Beta 3 is rolling out. This,he adds, is equivalent to the international version of One UI Beta 5.

IST 3:10 pm: Lates One UI 4 Beta reportedly fixed the video freezing while audio keeps playing on Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.

The fix will arrive for everyone in the next stable update.

IST 4:54 pm: Samsung has announced that it will start rolling out the One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra starting today. The update will make its way over to users across the globe over the next few days or weeks.

IST 9:54 am: Now, Samsung has released its One UI 4 Android 12 rollout plan detailing how it plans to push out the update to eligible devices. Note that this is subject to change.

IST 10:47 am: Samsung is now rolling out the second One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

IST 11:10 am: The T-Mobile locked variant of the Galaxy S21 devices are getting updated to Android 12-based One UI 4.

IST 1:24 pm: Samsung has just shared their rollout plan for India and the US, outlining how they plan to push out the update to eligible devices. Here’s when the US Samsung users will get updated to Android 12.

November 2021

– Galaxy S21 series

December 2021

– Galaxy Z Fold 3,

– Galaxy Z Flip 3

January 2022

– Galaxy S20 Plus,

– Galaxy S20 Ultra,

– Galaxy S20 FE,

– Galaxy Note 10 series,

– Galaxy Note 20 series,

– Galaxy Z Flip/5G,

– Galaxy Fold,

– Galaxy Z Fold 2

February 2022

– Galaxy S20,

– Galaxy S10 series,

– Galaxy A52 5G,

– Galaxy Tab S7 main series

March 2022

– Galaxy Tab S7 FE

April 2022

– Galaxy A51/5G,

– Galaxy A71 5G,

– Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G,

– Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

May 2022

– Galaxy A32 5G,

– Galaxy A42 5G,

– Galaxy Tab S6,

– Galaxy Tab A7 (2020),

– Galaxy Tab Active 3

June 2022

– Galaxy XCover Pro,

– Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July 2022

Galaxy A21, Galaxy A12

August 2022

– Galaxy A02s,

– Galaxy A01,

– Galaxy A11

Source

For users of eligible Samsung devices in India, this is how the company plans to rollout Android 12-based One UI 4.



December 2021

– Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

– Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

– Galaxy S21 5G

– Galaxy S21+ 5G

– Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

January 2022

– Galaxy Fold

– Galaxy S10e

– Galaxy S10

– Galaxy S10+

– Galaxy Note10

– Galaxy Note10+

– Galaxy S10 Lite

– Galaxy Z Flip

– Galaxy S20

– Galaxy S20+

– Note10 Lite

– Galaxy Note20

– Galaxy S20 FE

– Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

– Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

– Galaxy Z Fold2 5G/LTE

– Galaxy S20 FE 5G

February 2022

– Galaxy Tab S7+ (Feb22)

– Galaxy Tab S7 (Feb22)

– Galaxy A52 (Feb22)

– Galaxy A52s 5G (Feb22)

– Galaxy A72 (Feb22)

April 2022

– Galaxy Tab S6 (Apr22)

– Galaxy A71 (Apr22)

– Galaxy A51 (Apr22)

– Galaxy A32 (Apr22)

– Galaxy F62 (Apr22)

– Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Apr22)

May 2022

– Galaxy Tab S6 (May22)

– Galaxy A31 (May22)

– Galaxy M31 (May22)

– Galaxy M21 (May22)

– Galaxy M31s (May22)

– Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (May22)

– Galaxy A22 5G (May22)

– Galaxy F22 (May22)

– Galaxy F42 5G (May22)

– Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (May22)

– Galaxy M32 (May22)

– Galaxy M32 5G (May22)

– Galaxy M42 5G (May22)

– Galaxy M52 5G (May22)

June 2022

– Galaxy A21s (Jun22)

– Galaxy M51 (Jun22)

– Galaxy Tab A7(2020) (Jun22)

– Galaxy F41 (Jun22)

– Galaxy A22 (Jun22)

– Galaxy F12 (Jun22)

– Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Jun22)

July 2022

– Galaxy M11 (Jul22)

– Galaxy MO1 (Jul22)

– Galaxy Al 2 (Jul22)

– Galaxy F02s (Jul22)

– Galaxy MO2s (Jul22)

– Galaxy MO2 (Jul22)

– Galaxy A03s (Jul22)

– Galaxy M12 (Jul22)

IST 1:05 pm: A Samsung Care Ambassador now notes that the Android 12 Beta is out for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 line of phones.

IST 1:32 pm: Registration for the Beta program for Android 12-based One UI 4 for the US Unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is now open.

IST 2:03 pm: Theme Park with the Android 12-based One UI 4 update is said to be enabling Play Store custom icon packs on the default launcher.

IST 2:23 pm: Samsung is said to be recruiting Android 12 One UI 4.0 beta testers for Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 2.

IST 11:54 am: Samsung is pushing out the Android 12-based One UI 4 update to more and more users of the S21 devices in more regions.

So far, reports have it that the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, Tunisia, Panama, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Libya, and Israel, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, France, Spain, Portugal, and O2 UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and many more have bagged this update.

IST 12:54 pm: Samsung has made the Good Lock modules available for its devices running Android 12-based One UI 4. These include:

– Good Lock

– LockStar

– QuickStar

– ClockFace

– MultiStar

– NavStar

– Home Up (APK coming soon)

– NotiStar

– Routines+

– Keys Cafe

– Pentastic

– Wonderland

– Theme Park

– Nice Catch

– One Hand Operation +

– SoundAssistant (APK coming soon)

Source

IST 1:23 pm: Samsung is reportedly pushing out the Android 12-based One UI 4 Beta 3 update to users of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold3.

IST 04:40 pm: Samsung has begun rolling out the second One UI 4.0 beta update for the Note 20 series in the UK. The update carries the build number ZUKA and weighs 681.72 MB. It also brings the December patch.

IST 12:43 pm: Samsung is reportedly launching a new app dubbed the Expert Raw camera app. This camera app is meant to take full advantage of the S21 Ultra’s excellent optics.

It offers a variety of pro camera functions, along with multi-frame RAW support for this S21 Ultra, and for now, it is only available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra running Android 12.

IST 09:49 pm: The second One UI 4.0 beta is also live for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in India. The update bears the build number ZUKA and weighs 715.29 MB. The December patch also tags along.

A user confirmed receiving the update via a post on Reddit.

IST 11:26 am: Samsung Canada has officially announced One UI 4 with e-sim support coming to the Galaxy S21 series on December 6th, 2021 in Canada.

IST 11:32 am: Reports now indicate that Samsung is soon set to open the Android 12 beta program for the Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy Note 10.

IST 12:10 pm: T-Mobile has updated its Android 12 tracker to reflect the current status of its eligible devices and while some devices like the S21 series have bagged the stable build, many remain under development.

The S20 Series, Tab S7 series, Note 20 series and the A52 are under development while the Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G are undergoing testing. More on that in our own tracker.

IST 05:23 pm: The One UI 4.0 stable update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 will allegedly go live in the first week of December according to a popular tipster.

Fold3/Flip3 One UI 4 Stable expected on first week of December. If delayed, a week later. (Source)

IST 10:53 am: Reports now have it that the One UI 4 Beta build for the Galaxy Note 10 series is right around the corner.

IST 04:00 pm: The Expert RAW application that’s officially meant for the S21 Ultra on Android 12 can be downloaded for other devices such as the S21 and S21+ as well from here (APK).

IST 05:05 pm: The stable One UI 4.0 release for the S20 series might be around the corner as the beta recruitment for the update has reportedly come to an end. Thus, anyone who didn’t apply for the beta earlier will have to wait until the stable version goes live.

IST 05:15 pm: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ users can rejoice as the company has opened up recruitments for the One UI 4.0 beta in South Korea. We can expect the beta program to kick-start elsewhere soon.

IST 1:15 pm: Reports now have it that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is getting the third One UI 4 Beta (Android 12) update in South Korea. This build fixes severe issues with the device.

Also, Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy S10 series of devices are getting the Android 12-based One UI 4 beta.

IST 10:55 am: As per reports, Samsung is now rolling out third One UI 4.0 beta for Galaxy Note 20 series in the US and South Korea.

Also, the South Korean tech giant is reportedly releasing One UI 4.0 beta 3 for Galaxy Z Fold 2 in South Korea with various bug fixes.

IST 05:33 pm: Samsung has reportedly (1, 2) started rolling out the stable One UI 4.0 update for its latest foldable — the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3.

The update is live for the Z Flip 3 in Serbia whereas the Z Fold 3 is getting it in South Korea.

IST 04:40 pm: Samsung has begun seeding the One UI 4.0 update to Galaxy S21 models in Canada as expected. The update is rolling out to carrier models and unlocked units with the firmware version G99xWVLU4BUKF.

The rollout was captured by databases such as SamMobile’s, however, Samsung is yet to update it official update page for the device in the region.

Many thanks for the tip, Grim Oak!

IST 12:11 pm: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 users are a frustrated bunch as the Android 12 update seems to have brought with it a number of bugs. According to users, they can’t take screenshots, watch content on Netflix or YouTube, and more.

Check out our dedicated bug tracker for more.

IST 04:40 pm: If you’re a parent and own a Samsung phone eligible for the One UI 4.0 update, you might be pleased to know that the company has overhauled the Kids mode with its new skin.

You can now change the background color, adjust what’s displayed on the main screen, activate Kids mode with a single tap via the toggle in the Quick panel, set a screen time goal, and more as highlighted by the folks over at XDA.

IST 12:44 pm: Samsung has reportedly seeded the second One UI 4.0 beta to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 devices. This beta build comes with several bug fixes. More on that here.

IST 11:15 am: Samsung releases fourth One UI 4.0 beta for Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. This beta can be identified with firmware version ZUL4 and brings fixes for issues found in the stable build. More on that here.

IST 01:58 pm: In case you’ve got the One UI 4.0 update on your Samsung device or are just looking to see what’s new with the skin, then here’s a great list of the 5 best One UI 4.0 features.

One of the most notable changes is the Material You theming (Samsung’s implementation) as well as the new widgets.

IST 03:42 pm: Samsung is now rolling out fourth One UI 4.0 beta for Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The latest beta can be identified with version ZULB and it brings some bug fixes. More on that here.

IST 04:56 pm: Samsung may have begun testing the One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy A51 internally if the latest test build spotted on the CheckFirm app is anything to go by. More details here.

10:48 pm (IST):After releasing One UI 4.0 Beta 4, Samsung has again started rolling out One UI 4.0 stable update for Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

05:04 pm (IST): A beta operation manager on the Samsung community confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold Thom Browne Edition won’t be included in One UI 4.0 beta testing.

09:43 pm (IST): Turkey’s Android 12-based One UI 4 rollout plan is out and it looks a lot similar to the other regions. In the roadmap, these devices should get updated this December.

– Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

– Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

– Galaxy Z Fold 2

– Galaxy Z Flip

– Galaxy Note20

– Galaxy Note20 Ultra

– Galaxy S20

– Galaxy S20 Ultra

– Galaxy S20 FE

– Galaxy S10e

– Galaxy S10

– Galaxy S10+

– Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

– Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

– Galaxy Z Fold2

– Galaxy Note20

– Galaxy Note20 Ultra

– Galaxy S20

– Galaxy S20+

– Galaxy S20 Ultra

– Galaxy S10 Lite

– Galaxy S20 FE

– Galaxy S20 FE

– Galaxy S10e

– Galaxy S10

– Galaxy S10+

– Galaxy Note10

– Galaxy Note10+

– Galaxy Note10 Lite

– Galaxy A52

– Galaxy A72

– Galaxy A52s 5G

– Galaxy Tab S7

– Galaxy Tab S7+

Source

11:44 am (IST): The rollout of Android 12-based OneUI 4 update has reportedly been suspended. This, according to a moderator, is because of compatibility issues with the Google Play system on some devices.

10:48 am (IST): Reports now indicate that the My Files app on One UI 4 does have a rather capable search engine. It is said that this new version is capable of recognizing typos and phonetic spelling.

10:53 am (IST): The beta operation manager on the Samsung Community recently said that they are not planning to release another One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 series since the stable version will be out soon.

The same day, another mod who is in charge of the Galaxy S lineup said that while they have no ETA on when the update will be released, but it isn’t coming for another week or so. More on that here.

05:30 am (IST): A moderator on the Samsung forum confirms that the third One UI 4.0 beta for Galaxy Note 10 series is under preparation. However, there is no ETA as to when it will be released.

Also, a beta operation manager assured Galaxy S10 users that they will try to release Android 12 based One UI 4.0 third beta until next week.

06:30 pm (IST): A moderator In charge of Galaxy Note_FOLD said that Samsung is currently analyzing the content of One UI 4.0 with Google following the issues.

Moreover, they are preparing a revised version of the software, including a Google patch to improve compatibility issues. And the company will release a new version soon.

10:16 am (IST): After the halted rollout of Android 12-based One UI 4 to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 devices, reports have it that the Korean tech giant is set to resume this rollout. This, after implementing critical patch from Google.

12:32 pm (IST): Samsung is reportedly rolling out the third Android 12-based One UI 4 Beta build to users of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

1:11 pm (IST): New reports (1,2,3) coming in now indicate that the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra KT 5G has been postponed and has been pushed to January.

06:25 pm (IST): The Galaxy Z Fold 2 users can now experience the latest Android 12 as Samsung releases the stable One UI 4.0 update for these handsets.

The new update comes with software version F916BXXS2FULE and is currently rolling out in Europe. In addition,it also brings December 2021 security patch. More on that here.

11:16 am (IST): The rollout of Android 12-based One UI 4 is fully back on track as now, after the South Korea rollout for Z Fold 2, users of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices are getting this build on their devices in Switzerland.

1:45 pm (IST): Users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are an excited bunch as their devices are now bagging stable Android 12-based One UI 4.

Hey guys. Great news. Just got the OTA update to android 12 on my s21+. Was approximately 2.5gb! Wasn’t expecting it til next year!

Source

03:44 pm (IST): Samsung has reportedly released the stable One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20 FE.

The Galaxy S10 family is getting the One UI 4.0 update in Switzerland and Germany, while Galaxy S20 FE users are getting stable Android 12 in Switzerland. More on that here.

Moreover, Verizon locked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are now getting stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

The latest update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with versions F926USQS1BUL6 and F711USQS2BUL6 respectively. In addition, it also brings December 2021 security patch.

05:20 (IST): Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are receiving stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update. The update seems to be rolling out in bunch of regions including Germany, UK, and more.

10:02 am (IST): New reports now have it that the Android 12-based One UI 4 update for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series of devices might get a little delayed and rolled out next week, at least in Korea.

Samsung attributes this to the Google Play compatibility issues that recently caused the rollout to get halted.

You inquired about the release schedule of the Android official software version of the Note20 series.

The Android official software version distribution of the Note20 series was in progress with the goal of releasing within December. However, a compatibility issue with the Google Play system has recently been discovered, and we are preparing an additional software version that improves the issue and testing this version.

If the inspection process is successfully completed according to the planned schedule, it is expected to be distributed to the market during the next week.

Source

IST 1:09 pm: Samsung is now rolling out the stable One UI 4.0 update with Android 12 to users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

10:18 am (IST): Samsung is reportedly rolling out stable Android 12-based One UI 4 to users of the Galaxy Note 10 series of devices as N97xxXXU7GULD along with users of the Galaxy Fold as F900FXXU6GUL9.

11:49 am (IST): Reports coming in now indicate that the Galaxy S20 lineup’s Android 12-based One UI 4 update has been delayed, at least in Korea.

Hello.

One UI (Android 12) upgrade notice in Members has been updated today.

Please understand that the status of a specific task may not be reflected in real time as it is being conducted for all tasks that are scheduled to be upgraded.

Efforts are being made to distribute the updated version based on the announced schedule, but the

version that changes the OS and One UI version has a high possibility of unexpected situations as there are many changes, so it is difficult to predict until verification is complete.

We will do our best to provide a stable version.

thank you.

Source

Similarly, users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the Tab S5e in Korea should get updated to Android 12 in January along with owners of the Galaxy S20+ 5G (BTS Edition).

12:51 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out Android 12 based One UI 4.0 update to Galaxy S10 5G in Switzerland. It comes with version G977BXXUBGULB and will be available for more units in the coming days.

Also, the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update has reached Galaxy S21 units in China. It can be identified with software version G99x0ZCU2BUL3.

07:46 pm (IST): AT&T responded to a user’s query regarding the Android 12 update for Galaxy Z Flip 3 and said that they do not have any advance knowledge of the rollout.

We do not have advance knowledge of the update but learn of the software update at the same time it is made available to customers. (Source)

11:54 pm (IST): A YouTuber has somehow managed to get an early build of Android 12 based One UI 4.0 for Galaxy A52. However, the official update by Samsung is yet to be released for this handset.

09:46 am (IST): Samsung is seemingly widening the rollout of Android 12 to users of the Galaxy S20 as now reports have it that South Korea users are getting the update.

12:56 pm (IST): A moderator on the Samsung community confirmed that the One UI 4.0 inspection for Galaxy Note 20 series is completed and the software is again ready for rollout again in South Korea.

Hello. I am in charge of Galaxy Note_Fold SW. Inspection for Note20 KT has been completed. Terminals for KT operators are scheduled to open on January 4th. thank you. (Source)

Moreover, the company has also resumed the One UI 4.0 rollout for the Galaxy S20 series in South Korea. The latest update can be identified with FUL9 (baseband version FUKE).

11:08 am (IST): Users of the Samsung Galaxy A72 are reportedly getting updated to the stable version of Android 12-based One UI 4.

12:07 pm (IST): The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to be getting the stable Android 12 update (One UI 4.0).

12:48 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out Android 12 based One UI 4.0 update for the Exynos variant of Galaxy S20 FE. The update comes with version G780FXXS8DUL6 and also brings December 2021 security patch.

10:35 am (IST): Samsung is doubling down with the rollout of Android 12-based One UI 4 as now, reports have it that these devices are bagging the update.

– Galaxy Note 20 in the US

– Galaxy Z Fold3 in the Netherlands

– Galaxy Flip 3 in the Netherlands

– Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Netherlands

– Galaxy S10 Lite

– Galaxy A52 in Russia

Samsung released stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series in December. However, being a staged rollout, the update will take some time to reach every device.

And as Samsung releases the update country-wise, here are the countries where the One UI 4.0 is available for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones.

Samsung S20 LTE Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Romania, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, UK, Ireland, Greece, Czech Republic, Spain, Austria,

Australia, Slovenia, Netherlands, UAE, Switzerland, Baltic Countries, Southeast European Countries, Germany, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Portugal

Samsung S20 5G Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Austria, UK, Ireland, Slovenia, Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Australia, Spain, Korea, Luxembourg, Germany, Romania

Samsung S20+ LTE Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Slovenia, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, Italy, Romania, Austria, Southeast European Countries, Greece, Netherlands, Australia, Vietnam, UAE, Switzerland, Panama, Colombia, Slovakia

Samsung S20+ 5G Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Spain, UK, Ireland, Austria, Hungary, Italy, Australia, Netherlands, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Baltic Countries, Sweden, UAE, Switzerland, Korea, Romania, Germany, Portugal

Samsung S20 Ultra Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Spain, Austria, UK, Ireland, Slovenia, Greece, Sweden, Baltic Countries, Italy, Czech Republic, UAE, Hungary, Netherlands, Vietnam, Romania, Switzerland, Slovakia, Germany, Luxembourg, Panama, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, Australia, Portugal

Samsung S20 FE LTE Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Russia, Malaysia, Turkey

Samsung S20 FE 5G Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Austria, France, Czech Republic, Greece, Luxembourg, Baltic Countries, Nordic Countries, Italy, Poland, Slovenia, UAE, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Israel

Samsung Note 20 LTE Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Croatia, Russia, Panama, Slovenia, France, Chile, Poland, Colombia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Trinidad and Tobago, Serbia, Bulgaria, Austria, Luxembourg, Uzbekistan, Netherlands, Caucasus Countries, Slovakia, Switzerland, Baltic, Southeast European Countries, Nordic Countries, UAE, Israel, Vietnam

Samsung Note 20 5G Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Slovenia, France, Croatia, Portugal, Romania, Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, Austria, Switzerland, Korea, Nordic Countries, USA, UAE, Luxembourg

Samsung Note 20 Ultra LTE Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Israel, UAE, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Caucasus Countries, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Southeast European Countries, Colombia, Chile, Vietnam, Russia

Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

UAE, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Austria, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, France, Italy, Poland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Baltic, Korea, Nordic Countries, USA, Israel, Russia, Australia, Philippines, Thailand

05:32 pm (IST): Verizon locked Samsung Galaxy S20 series including the Galaxy S20 FE is getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

12:20 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy W22 5G, the Chinese version of Galaxy Z Fold 3.

04:52 pm (IST): The carrier-locked Galaxy Z Flip 3 has started receiving Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US. It is currently available for Sprint and will soon roll out for more carriers.

05:45 pm (IST): If Samsung’s last year’s rollout is something to go by, it is expected that the company may skip the One UI 4.0 update and directly upgrade them to One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Check more on that here.

10:01 am (IST): A bunch of Samsung devices from Telus, Rogers, and Fido are expected to receive the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update on January 18. This includes the following Galaxy phones.

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

– Samsung Galaxy S20

– Samsung Galaxy S20+

– Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

– Samsung Galaxy Note 20

– Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

– Samsung Galaxy A52

– Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

10:40 am (IST): Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is now reportedly receiving the Android-12 based One UI 4.0 update in Korea.

Also, it seems that the One UI 4.0 rollout for the Galaxy S10 is now taking a pace as it’s been released in more regions. As per reports, the update has made its way to the users of Italy, France, and Greece.

Additionally, the Galaxy S20 FE is also seemingly receiving the latest iteration of One UI in the Phillipines.

11:14 am (IST): Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra locked on AT&T and T-Mobile Galaxy S20 FE 5G are now reportedly receiving the Android 12 based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

11:19 am (IST): It seems that Samsung is now speeding up the process of its Android 12-based One UI 4.0 rollout as the update reaches to more countries.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 FE are getting a stable One UI 4.0 update in India. The Galaxy S20 FE Visible units are also getting this update in the US.

Moreover, the Vodafone locked Galaxy Note 10 in Romania and Galaxy S10 in Australia have also begun to receive this update. And last but not the least, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is also seemingly getting One UI 4.0 in the US.

10:03 am (IST): Samsung has now begun rolling out the One UI 4.0 update for unlocked units of Galaxy Note 20 in the US. Also, the Galaxy S20 FE is now getting an Android 12 update in Netherlands.

Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10 series and Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 in India. Also, one of our readers has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S7+ (sm-t970) is grabbing One UI 4.0 update in Canada.

Thanks for the tip: Tim Wulowka!

11:53 am (IST): Samsung Galaxy S20 users with models from AT&T are now receiving the update to One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. More on that here.

11:06 am (IST): It’s been a while since Samsung released the Android 12 update for Galaxy S10 users. However, the update was initially limited to some regions, and now it’s expanding to more countries.

So, here’s the list of all the countries in which Samsung Galaxy S10 phones have received the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update so far.

Samsung Note S10 Lite Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Spain, Panama, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Russia, Bulgaria, Switzerland, France, Hungary, UAE

Samsung Note S10e Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Switzerland, Germany, Panama, Russia, Ukraine, Australia, Caucasus Countries, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, UK, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Austria, Southeast European Countries, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Baltic Countries, Italy, UAE, Greece, Portugal, Romania, Uzbekistan, Netherlands, France, Spain, Colombia, India

Samsung Note S10 Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Switzerland, Germany, Panama, Ukraine, Trinidad and Tobago, Russia, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Romania, Slovenia, Baltic Countries, Netherlands, Hungary, Spain, Southeast European Countries, Portugal, Italy, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Caucasus Countries, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Australia, Vietnam, UAE, Austria, India, UK, Ireland, Slovakia

Samsung Note S10+ Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Switzerland, Germany, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, UAE, Vietnam, Australia, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Italy, Baltic Countries, Hungary, Romania, France, Slovenia, Caucasus Countries, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Austria, Southeast European Countries, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal, Luxembourg, Greece, Slovakia, UK, Ireland, India

Samsung Note S10 5G Android 12/One UI 4.0 released in:

Switzerland, UK, Ireland, Nordic Countries

Also, the Galaxy Note series locked on Verizon has begun receiving Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

04:48 pm (IST): Samsung is rolling out Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy A42 smartphones. Moreover, T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are also getting updated to Android 12 in the US.

12:34 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now getting the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in India.

Moreover, a bunch of carrier-locked phones are also getting updated to the latest Android 12. From Verizon, the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy S20 FE, and Galaxy A42 5G are receiving the One UI 4.0 update.

And T-Mobile is also rolling out the same update for Galaxy Z Fold 3. And additionally, carriers like Rogers and Fido have also released the list of devices that will receive the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update on January 25.

Rogers

– Samsung Galaxy S10

– Samsung Galaxy S10+

– Samsung Galaxy S10e

– SamsungZ Fold 5G (Source)

Fido

– Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

– Samsung Galaxy S10e

– Samsung Galaxy S10

– Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Source)

And lastly, the moderator on the Samsung community confirmed that the One UI 4.0 stable update for Galaxy Note 10 is under inspection and will be released next week in Korea.

01:21 pm (IST): The Galaxy S moderator on the Samsung community forum confirmed that the stable One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy S10 is ready to release in Korea from today.

05:42 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A42 5G users on Comcast can now experience the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

01:43 pm (IST): After the initial rollout Samsung is now expanding the One UI 4.0 update on to Galaxy devices in more countries.

The update is now rolling out for the Galaxy S10 series in Brazil and UK. The Galaxy S20 FE is also grabbing One UI 4.0 update in Pakistan and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Canada.

Moreover, the Galaxy A52 is receiving the Android 12 update in the UK and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Rogers network is also getting updated to the latest version in Canada.

12:26 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy A52s in Italy, Austria, Germany, and England.

Also, Samsung Galaxy A52 owners in Canada are getting the Android 12 update along with Galaxy Note 20 units locked on the Rogers network.

Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A72 users in India are getting One UI 4.0 update. The Galaxy S10 5G owners in South Korea and the US also receive the Android 12 update.

And lastly, the users of Galaxy S10e on AT&T and Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 locked on T-Mobile network can also experience the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

05:21 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy S10 series on Xfinity Mobile network is now getting updated to the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.0 in the US.

Moreover, one of our readers confirmed that the Galaxy S10e on the AT&T network is also receiving Android 12 update in the US.

Thanks for the tip: Emanuel Jpsm!

03:33 pm (IST): A user on Reddit confirmed that Samsung is now rolling out the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for Vodafone units of Galaxy Note 20 lineup in the UK.

04:05 pm (IST): One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 is now rolling out for Galaxy Tab S7 tablet in Malaysia.

05:41 pm (IST): The Samsung Galaxy M31 was spotted testing Android 12-based One UI 4.0 on Checkfirm. This means that Samsung may soon release the Android 12 update for this handset.

11:19 am (IST): A bunch of Samsung devices locked on Telus are expected to receive the Android 12 update today in Canada. The list of these devices is as follows:

– Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

– Samsung Galaxy S10e

– Samsung Galaxy S10

– Samsung Galaxy S10+

Moreover, the Rogers Galaxy S20 FE 5G is also scheduled to get an Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update on January 25 in Canada.

12:02 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Metro by T-Mobile is reportedly getting the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

11:06 am (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy Note 10 series in Ireland. Also, the Galaxy A52s is getting the latest OS in India and other regions.

01:55 pm (IST): The Galaxy A52s users in South Africa are now getting the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in South Africa.

09:55 am (IST): The Unlocked Galaxy Fold and Z Flip users in the US can now upgrade to the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update.

The latest update for Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold comes with versions F700U1UEU4FUL9 and F900U1UEU6GUL9 respectively. The update is available on carriers including AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, C-Spire, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile.

05:39 pm (IST): Samsung’s Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update now reaches Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ units in the US and Canada.

04:40 pm (IST): Samsung has begun rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for both the unlocked and carrier locked Galaxy Z Flip 5G in the US.

The latest update for the carrier-locked models is identified with the version F707USQS2EUL9, while for the unlocked variants the version is F707U1UEU2EUL9.

Moreover, for the carrier-locked models, users can download the Android 12 firmware for T-Mobile and Sprint from the given links.

11:10 am (IST): Various carrier-locked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ users are getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US and Canada.

The update is rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 phones locked to T-Mobile/Sprint, Comcast, and Xfinity in the US and units locked to Fido, TELUS, Rogers, Bell, and Koodo in Canada.

12:45 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy A52 5G locked to T-Mobile are now getting the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 in the US.

01:34 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users in Argentina have reportedly begun receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update.

11:01 am (IST): Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in Canada. The update is available on various carrier networks in the country.

The Galaxy Z Flip is getting Android 12 update on Bell, Rogers, Telus, and Videotron’s networks, while the 5G variant receives update on networks including Bell, Fido, Koodo, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Videotron, and Virgin Mobile.

06:05 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A52s users are now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in Egypt.

11:10 am (IST): Carrier locked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 now receives Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US. The update is available on T-Mobile and Sprint networks in the country.

09:08 am (IST): One of our readers confirmed that Samsung Galaxy A52 is now receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in Egypt.

06:37 pm (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for unlocked Galaxy A52 units in the US.

10:37 am (IST): Samsung is now rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for T-Mobile locked Galaxy Tab S7 5G and Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G in the US.

04:14 pm (IST): According to a report on Reddit, Object Eraser is now available for Samsung Galaxy S10 users running Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

10:29 am (IST): Stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 is now available for unlocked Galaxy A52 users in Argentina.

05:34 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A71 users are now receiving the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in Hong Kong.

09:55 am (IST): Samsung has reportedly begun rolling out the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G in the UK. The update bears the firmware version T736BXXU1BVC2.

03:59 pm (IST): Android 12-based One UI 4.0 has reached Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Europe.

Galaxy Tab S6 is receiving the latest update with version number T865XXU5DVC3 and February 2022 security update, whereas Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is getting it with version P615XXU4EVC5 and March 2022 patch.

04:16 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on Telcel is now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in Mexico.

06:11 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 locked on T-Mobile are now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

01:15 pm (IST): Verizon locked Galaxy A51 is getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

03:49 pm (IST): Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW locked to Verizon is now getting Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US. It comes with version number A716VSQU5EVD1.

07:02 pm (IST): Verizon locked Samsung Galaxy A51 5G UW is now getting the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in the US.

06:00 pm (IST): According to the update schedule of Fido and Rogers, the Galaxy A32 5G users in Canada are expected to receive the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update on June 7.

NOTE: This table is being updated regularly.

Featured image source: Official Samsung video

