Is Sweet Magnolias Season 3 coming to Netflix in August 2022? – Web News Observer

If you’ve been patiently waiting to watch Sweet Magnolias Season 3 on your screens, then we request you to wait some more because the popular series is not arriving on Netflix this August. Considering that it was only renewed in May, it does not wonder us too much.

If you have seen season 2 of Sweet Magnolias, then you know that things ended on a pretty confusing note in Serenity, not to mention all the big cliffhangers that have got the fans all perched up on the edge of their seats. Now, do you want to know what Dana Sue, Helen, and Maddie have been up to for now?

Continue to read the article for the deets.

However, before you march on, watch the trailer of Sweet Magnolias season 2 to spike your interest:

We hate to break the news, but Sweet Magnolias Season 3 does not have an official release date as of yet. However, we make an educated guess. In May, the writers of Sweet Magnolias updated on Twitter that this heartwarming show will be returning for a third season. They said, “We’re going back to Serenity, y’all! We are so thrilled to share we have a season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can’t wait to welcome y’all home.”

On July 18, that is two months after their official announcement, the writers confirmed on social media that the filming process of the series had just begun.

"Shall we begin?" 🌸 So happy to be welcoming everyone home to Serenity for day one of filming Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias! 🌸 #SweetMagnoliasS3 pic.twitter.com/rnRC4vpuDc

— Sweet Magnolias Writers (@swtmagnoliaroom) July 18, 2022

Seasons 1 and 2 of Sweet Magnolias were filmed in three months, respectively. On May 19, 2020, Netflix premiered season 1, which was seven months later after its first wrapping. Meanwhile, season 2 was released on February 4, 2022, six months later its wrapping.

So, taking into consideration their filming periods, we can assume that season 3 will also reportedly take only three months. In addition to that, the upcoming season of Sweet Magnolias will supposedly release in Spring 2023, that is, somewhere in April or May. This implies that the upcoming season will wrap up its shooting around mid-October. As you know, the series requires minimal special effects, so the post-production process won’t take too long.



However, this is just our assumption and not an official announcement. We haven’t received an official statement from the streaming giant as of yet concerning the release date of Sweet Magnolias Season 3. We’ll update you as and when we get one.

Meanwhile, here’s the official synopsis of Sweet Magnolias (courtesy of Netflix) reads:

“Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other up as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.”

