Airtel Broadband Plans Offering Free Netflix Access – Gizbot

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services that is used by many people out there. The service gained popularity in recent times when others have increased their pricing and it has reduced the cost of the subscription. If you are looking forward to get a Netflix subscription for free, then you need to know that Airtel offers free access to this service with select broadband plans.

For those who are unaware, Airtel, one of the largest internet service providers and the leading telecom operator in the country is offering two broadband plans that bundle free access to Netflix. Let’s take a look at these plans from here.

The first Airtel broadband plan that is bundled with Netflix subscription is the Airtel Professional plan. It is priced at Rs. 1,498 per month. This plan offers users with a basic Netflix access priced at Rs. 199 per month. The basic plan offers one screen support and it can be used on any device.

Besides this, the Airtel Professional broadband plan includes 300Mbps data speed, unlimited data access, unlimited local and STD calls and other benefits. These include Amazon Prime Video, Xstream Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Shaw Academy, Wynk Music and more.

The other Airtel broadband plan offering free Netflix access is the Airtel Infinity plan priced at Rs. 3,999 per month. This plan bundles the premium Netflix plan priced at Rs. 649 per month. It supports up to four screens at a time and can be accessed via multiple devices. What’s more, this Netflix plan offers up to Ultra HD quality video streaming.

When it comes to the other benefits offered by the Airtel Infinity broadband plan, it offers up to 1Gbps of data speed, unlimited voice calls, be it local or STD and unlimited data access.

If you have opted for any of these Airtel broadband plans, then you can get your free Netflix access by following the steps below.

Step 1: Download and install the Airtel Thanks app on your phone.

Step 2: Click on “Enjoy your rewards” section and look for the Netflix option that you want to claim.

Step 3: Now, you will be directed to a page to complete the activation process.

Step 4: Users can opt for these plans via the Airtel Thanks app or via the website.

That’s it! You can access Netflix for free.

