Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 444 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Aug 5th, 2022

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $118.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average of $138.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,162 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

source