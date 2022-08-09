Crypto Hack Update: Nomad and Solana – TheStreet

Ads

Crypto suffered from two major hacks last week.

Nomad, a crypto startup that operates as a bridge, lost roughly $190 million to hackers. It's recouped around $20 million of those funds and is now offering a 10% bounty for the return of funds. The attack on Nomad happened after a piece of code was exploited to allow attackers to withdraw assets.

And then there was Solana where hackers were able to steal around $8 million from wallets. Solana's Twitter account verified that approximately 7,800 accounts were targeted during the attack. But despite both attacks, crypto is kicking off the week with some strength. Are attacks just part of the landscape?

