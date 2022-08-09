Bitcoin price rise over $31,000, latest Cryptocurrency rates – India Today

Jump to navigation
Bitcoin’s price on Monday rose over $31,000 as other cryptocurrencies were trading in green.
Bitcoin has so far remained volatile as investors anxiously await clear signs about inflation and the global economy.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin‘s price was up by 4.59 per cent to $31,162.70.
The world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, was up by 4.12 per cent to $1,871.11.
“Bitcoin has increased more than 4 per cent in the past 24 hours, as buyers started to react to the market conditions by taking trading into the green zone. If bulls could attempt to break above US$31,000 this week, it is likely that Bitcoin will move towards its resistance at US$34,000,” Edul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Mudrex, said.
XRP was up by 2.26 per cent, Solana rose 7.41 per cent, Cardano was up by 9.34 per cent, crypto.com rose 3.72 per cent, Stellar rose 2.13 per cent, Polkadot gained 3.85 per cent.
Other altcoins such as dogecoin was up by 1.55 per cent and Shiba Inu gained 2.32 per cent.
