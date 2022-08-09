Elliott Wave view: Silver (XAU/USD) impulsive rally suggests further upside [Video] – FXStreet

Ads

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Silver suggests the rally from 7.14.2022 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from 7.14.2022 low, wave ((i)) ended at 19.016 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 18.22. The metal then extended higher in wave ((iii)) towards 20.508 and dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 19.53. As the 30 minutes chart below shows, internal of wave ((iv)) unfolded as a double three structure. Down from wave ((iii)), wave (w) ended at 19.76, rally in wave (x) ended at 20.39, and final leg lower wave (y) ended at 19.53 which also completed wave ((iv)).

Wave ((v)) is in progress and should end soon. Up from wave ((iv)), wave (i) ended at 20 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 19.78. The metal then extended higher in wave (iii) towards 20.74, and dips in wave (iv) ended at 20.57. Expect the metal to end wave (v) with 1 more leg higher and this should complete wave ((v)) of A as well. Metal should then pullback to correct cycle from 7.14.2022 low within wave B in larger degree 3, 7, or 11 swing before the rally resumes.



EUR/USD is trading above 1.0200, catching a bid amid the extended US dollar decline and mixed market mood. Investors eagerly await the US inflation data for a fresh direction, as they reassess recession risks.

GBP/USD is extending gains below 1.2100 in the European session. The US dollar falls despite a minor uptick in the yields and a cautious risk tone. Impending concerns over the UK political vacuum and Brexit-led red tape could cap cable's upside.

Gold Price trades listlessly amid investors' caution ahead of US inflation. The US dollar weakness offsets the rebound in Treasury yields. XAUUSD bulls remain hopeful so long as the 50 DMA holds fort.

Bitcoin price has shown a resurgence of bulls that have pushed it higher over the last 48 hours. However, this move could halt and reverse if certain resistance levels are not breached.

