This Amazon Prime Day Deal Gets You Paramount+, Showtime or Starz for Just $0.99 – Billboard

Other Prime Video channels included in this Prime Day deal include AMC+, Epix, BET+ and Discovery+.

By Billboard Staff

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been looking to sign up for Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime, BET+, or Starz, you’ll want to snag this Prime Day deal on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, which are $0.99 per month for up to two months.

You’ll have to act fast though, this Prime Day offer ends at midnight on Thursday (July 13).

The discounted streaming services usually cost up to $10.99 a month on their own, so this deal essentially gets you up to a $10 discount on a monthly subscription, or two full months of service for less than $2 total.

Use the limited deal to get Showtime, where you can watch The Chi, Billions, The Man Who Fell From Earth, I Love That For You, The First Lady, Yellowjackets, American Rust, Ziwe, Super Pumped and the Dexter reboot. Or use it to get Paramount+ to stream live TV and Paramount+ Originals such as The Offer, 1883, Halo, Evil, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, The Good Wife, Star Trek: Discovery and network shows including Big Brother, and Starz hits including P-Valley, Gaslit, the entire Power franchise and Becoming Elizabeth.

Other channels included in the Amazon streaming deal include AMC+, Discovery+, Epix, Lifetime Movie Club, Motortrend, Faith & Family, ACORN TV, AllBlk, Hallmark Movies Now, Noggin and PBS Kids.

Prime Day Channels Deals: Paramount+, Starz and More $0.99/month for up to 2 months Buy Now 1

This deal ends in less than 24 hours, so you’ll want to act fast to save big. Keep in mind, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to score the $0.99 streaming deal. Not a Prime member? Click here to start your free 30-day free trial. That’ll give you instant access to shop this Prime Channels deal along with Prime Day sales through July 13.

Amazon is also offering deals on Audible and Amazon Music Unlimited. Right now, you can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free for a limited time only. An Amazon Music Unlimited plan costs just $8.99/month after the free trial ends. See full details here.

Send us a tip using our anonymous form.

