Update your iPhone, iPad and Macbook now, warns Indian government – HT Tech

A severe security threat warning has been issued for Apple iPhone, iPad and Macbook users using older software versions. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has issued a warning for multiple high-severity vulnerabilities affecting various versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS and ChromeOS. Apple has released the iOS 15.6 update a few days back bringing in bug fixes, a lengthy list of security updates and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app. Google too has rolled out updates for these flaws. Those who are still using iOS15.5 or older must update their devices to the latest versions of all software immediately.

Cert-In has warned that the vulnerabilities existing in previous versions can be exploited if the user visits maliciously crafted web content like a page or a website. The bugs can easily bypass the operating system’s security restriction and in some cases, can cause denial of service attacks.

Not only iOS but similar threats were also detected on macOS Catalina, Big Sur and Monterey. Hence, users are advised to update their systems to Catalina security update 2022-005 while Big Sur and Monterey users can update to v11.6.8 and v12.5 respectively.

Those using Google’s ChromeOS are at risk too as their sensitive data is being leaked to hackers. Remote attackers can easily conduct these exploits by sending a specially crafted request to the targeted system. However, these security threats can be patched by updating to ChromeOS LTS channel version 96.0.4664.215.

Meanwhile, the iOS 15.6 update could be the last update to iOS 15 as the company is prepping up to roll out the next mobile software, iOS 16, alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 14 launch. The next version of iOS is currently available in public beta for testing. It will bring several exciting features that Apple fans have been waiting for including the ability to edit sent messages, customizable lock screen, and much more.

