Star Wars shows coming to Disney+ in 2022 (new and returning) – Dork Side of the Force

Ads

Grogu in Lucasfilm’s THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney+. © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

The Book of Boba Fett has ended, leaving Star Wars fans with months to go until the next show in this universe lands on Disney+. However, despite the wait, what’s scheduled this year has many excited as we’ll be returned to fan favorites in adventures that not only fill in the gaps of the franchise’s lore but also push this beloved universe forward.

While the anticipated Ahsoka miniseries isn’t a part of the batch of Star Wars shows coming to Disney+ this year, there’s still plenty of series for fans to look forward to. Potentially on that list is The Mandalorian season 3. There’d been speculation that the third season of Din Djarin and Grogu’s story would be pushed into 2023, however, Dork Side of the Force recently reported that may not be the case.

The show’s return in 2022 would be a welcome sight considering the direction the series is set to take with the father-foundling pair who were separated in season 2. But, before we can continue their story, we’ll be dropped into several different time periods in Star Wars canon.

First up is Obi-Wan Kenobi, the limited series that’s brought Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back into the fold for yet another clash. Here’s more on the series and the other Star Wars shows coming to Disney+ in 2022!

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 10: Ewen McGregor attends the Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Arrivals on May 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Premiere date: Wednesday, May 25

Episode count: Six episodes

Cast:

The character names for the rest of the actors in the cast have yet to be announced. We’ll keep you posted as news becomes available regarding unannounced character names for all upcoming Star Wars shows.

Plot description: “…the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.” – Disney+

Premiere date: An official release date has yet to be announced, however, with Obi-Wan Kenobi bowing in May we may not see Andor until later in the year.

Episode count: 12 episodes

Cast:

Plot description: “a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy” – Disney+

Watch the sizzle reel for Andor below:

Premiere date: Reportedly Spring 2022, though this hasn’t been confirmed. We’ll keep you posted on an exact date.

Episode count: Unknown

Cast:

Presumed cast list. Not confirmed.

Plot description: While there’s not much known about the plot of The Bad Batch season 2, the next leg of the Dad Batch’s story is likely to be split between Crosshair and the gang once again. They were reunited briefly at the end of the season, but the sniper chose the Empire over his family so they’re not on the same side once again. Also, Nala Se is now in the custody of the Empire, given her expertise with clone technology, nothing good can come from this.

Premiere date: Potentially in time for Christmas.

Episode count: Every season of The Mandalorian so far has clocked in at eight episodes. Season 3 is likely to follow the same pattern.

Cast:

More cast members have yet to be confirmed.

Plot description:

Major spoilers ahead of The Book of Boba Fett

Prior to Boba Fett’s spin-off series, it was assumed that The Mandalorian season 3 would partly focus on the separation of Mando and Grogu, however, we were disavowed of that in The Book of Boba Fett. The back half of the seven episode series largely dealt with that storyline. The result of which was Grogu returning to Mando’s side after choosing his adoptive father over continuing his Jedi training with Luke.

While it’s unclear whether or not we’ll see Luke or Ahsoka in season 3, we do know now that Grogu has reunited with Mando that the story will now most likely center on the darksaber. The weapon was created by the first Mandalorian Jedi and it’s now in Mando’s hands. He strugglex to wield the saber in The Book of Boba Fett, so it wouldn’t be surprising if we spend much of the third season with him learning how to properly use the darksaber.

He’s also on a mission to rejoin his community after revealing to the Armorer that he had removed his helmet. The consequence of that action was being ex-communicated with the only way to repent being a visit to the mines of Mandalore which no longer exist. Still, Mando is determined to do what he must to be welcomed back amongst the Mandalorians.

Between a classic Star Wars tale, a spy thriller, the next part of a beloved animated series, and an end-of-the year continuation of Mando and Grogu’s story, 2022 is looking like a wonderfully content filled year for fans.

Stay tuned to Dork Side of the Force for more news and coverage concerning these Disney+ shows and those currently in development like Ahsoka which begins filming in spring 2022.

Build your custom DorkSide Daily email newsletter with news and analysis on Star Wars and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source