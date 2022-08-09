Best mid-range smartphones to get THIS August – Nothing Phone 1, Oppo Reno 8, Google Pixel 6a, more – HT Tech

Ads

The month of July was full of exciting launches and many of these smartphones managed to generate quite a bit of interest among tech enthusiasts. And most of these launches were in the mid-range segment costing under Rs. 50,000. This segment proved with time that a great smartphone doesn’t need to have the fastest processor or the latest technology available all over the world. It is all about the value-for-money deal. The latest Nothing Phone (1) is the best example. However, there are several other options that you can consider, from the recently launched Google Pixel 6a to Oppo Reno 8.

Nothing makes a lot of things right with its new smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). However, it offers the Snapdragon 778+ chipset and 33W charging. This is so in the era when many other brands offer 80-120W charging support at this price. Still, at Rs. 32,999, it also offers the unique GLYMPH design on its transparent back. It also packs a dual 50MP rear camera and a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display.

Oppo Reno series is known mostly for its camera performance and the latest Oppo Reno 8 continues to offer the same with its 50MP led triple camera setup. For selfies, it has a 32MP front camera. Priced at Rs. 29,999 for 128GB storage, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset along with a 4500mAh battery.

Redmi K50i offered MediaTek Dimensity 8100 at just Rs. 25,999! This is worth noting that the same processor has been seen in some upper-mid-range smartphones such as Realme GT Neo 3 and the Reno 8 Pro. It also packs a 5080mAh powerful battery with a 67W fast charging option. You can consider this for gaming at an affordable price.

Google Pixel 6a finally arrived in India with its new Tensor chipset priced at Rs. 43,999. This mid-range offering from Google features a 6.1-inch OLED display, while for photography, it gets a 12MP dual camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera. However, it is powered by Li-Ion 4410mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support.

How can we miss the affordable iPhone from Apple! However, the iPhone SE 3 was launched back in March. However, it gives tough competition to all the latest mid-range smartphones with its powerful A15 Bionic chipset. Plus, if you are a fan of Apple and want an iPhone experience, then priced at Rs. 43,900, the iPhone SE 3 is for you.

