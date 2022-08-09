How to turn parental controls off and on for YouTube, Netflix, iPlayer and Prime… – The Sun

Ads

WE'VE never needed more guidance on internet safety than now as devices and streaming platforms continue to become part of our everyday lives.

But children particularly need more protection than anyone and that's where parental controls come in.

Online platforms including YouTube, Netflix, iPlayer and Prime each have some level of parental control to allow adults to monitor what's being accessed and viewed.

Richard Evans, education expert at The Profs says: "Turning on parental controls for your children’s accounts is important to protect their safety on the internet.

"Parental controls aren’t just important for social media, but all platforms your children use, including streaming services like Netflix."

Here, we reveal exactly how to turn on parental controls for YouTube, Netflix, iPlayer and Prime.

When it comes to controlling how your child uses YouTube, a YouTube Kids account can be a great option.

YouTube Kids allows signed-in parents to create a separate profile for each child in their household.

To set up an account:

The age categories are:

Richard says: "Each category allows children to watch different styles of videos.

"You can also choose to approve content yourself, which means your child can only watch videos, channels or collections that you've approved."

If your child is ready to make the switch from YouTube Kids to a regular account, then you can create a supervised account that allows you to have parental controls set up.

"You can do this by linking your account to their account via Family Link," Richard says.

What do to:

With a supervised account, you can also review your child’s watch history.

There are lots of films and television series that simply aren’t suitable for children on Netflix, so enabling parental controls can ensure they are only able to watch age-appropriate content on the platform.

To enable parental controls:

You can also set a maturity level to a specific profile.

To remove the restrictions, simply follow the steps again.

To enable parental controls on BBC iPlayer:

You will now have to create a 4-digit pin code which will be required whenever an age-restricted show is trying to be accessed.

To enable parental controls on Amazon Prime:

This PIN can then be used to restrict certain features of Prime.

To enable Purchasing Restrictions so that a PIN is required to make a purchase on the platform, select ‘On’ under ‘Purchase Restrictions’.

To enable restrictions on the content that can be viewed on Prime, slide the slider under ‘Viewing Restrictions’ to highlight in green the age categories that will not require a PIN to view.

I’m a professional cleaner – the 2 biggest mistakes people make at home

Fashion fans in uproar as Primark brings back cult Noughties trend

I’m a vet and there are five dog breeds I’d never own – some are way too hyper

The easy hack to get rid of fruit flies without using anything stinky

©News Group Newspapers Limited in England No. 679215 Registered office: 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF. “The Sun”, “Sun”, “Sun Online” are registered trademarks or trade names of News Group Newspapers Limited. This service is provided on News Group Newspapers’ Limited’s Standard Terms and Conditions in accordance with our Privacy & Cookie Policy. To inquire about a licence to reproduce material, visit our Syndication site. View our online Press Pack. For other inquiries, Contact Us. To see all content on The Sun, please use the Site Map. The Sun website is regulated by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

Our journalists strive for accuracy but on occasion we make mistakes. For further details of our complaints policy and to make a complaint please click this link: thesun.co.uk/editorial-complaints/

source