Amazon Prime Day 2022: Day 2 top-rated deals on Ninja, Samsung, Sony, iRobot, Apple – PennLive

Amazon Prime Day 2022 top-rated deals for Wednesday, July 13, include Apple Watches, robot vacuums, the Ninja ice cream maker and Ninja Foodi.
The epic sale, Amazon Prime Day 2022, is almost over. Today is the last day to take advantage of the savings.
To get the discounts, however, you must be a Prime member. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. Membership includes free shipping on most orders, exclusive deals, Prime Video, music streaming, unlimited photo storage and more.
The best deals on Prime Day are usually on Amazon’s own devices. Here are a few:
Other top-rated deals for Wednesday, July 13 include:
PennLive has gathered some other deals for you to check out, including:
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Deals on air fryers from Instant Pot, Ninja, Consori, Ultrean
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on Instant Pot, Ninja, KitchenAid, Cuisinart.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on home fitness equipment.
17 of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals available right now.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Deals on fashion and shoes for women, men and children.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on home fitness equipment.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 top-rated deals for Wednesday, July 13, include Echo Show and Insignia TVs.
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your California Privacy Rights (User Agreement updated 1/1/21. Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement updated 7/1/2022).
Cookie Settings
© 2022 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.
Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.
Ad Choices
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Day 2 top-rated deals on Ninja, Samsung, Sony, iRobot, Apple – PennLive
Amazon Prime Day 2022 top-rated deals for Wednesday, July 13, include Apple Watches, robot vacuums, the Ninja ice cream maker and Ninja Foodi.