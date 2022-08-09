NASA Shares Photos Of Melting Svalbard, Proof Of Global Warming! – Nation World News

Ads

NASA has shared photos of the melting of Svalbard this summer. The reason for Svalbard melting is none other than very hot air temperatures.

In fact, this summer has seen various reports of heatwaves in different countries of the world.

Of course, very hot temperatures also have dire effects, one of which is the Svalbard Ice Melting. What is the effect of this melting ice?

Now most of the countries which have four seasons are spending their summer or summer season. However, this summer of 2022 is different, looking more extreme.

After the first reports of heatstroke in many countries, now the sad news of Svalbard melting has come.

The unusually warm temperatures set a record melting in parts of Svalbard. Svalbard is located between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

About 6 percent of Earth’s surface is covered by glaciers beyond Greenland as well as Antarctica, which covers more than half of its geographic area. Svalbard is one of those regions.

Before this record thaw, the atmosphere had changed due to warming. Glaciers have collapsed and the “fern,” which is the porous, compressed layer of ice’s surface, has lost its ability to hold large amounts of meltwater.

It can be seen from the pictures shared by NASA that some spots on Svalbard are no longer covered with snow. This melt is certainly the result of the continuous warm winds coming from the south.

After NASA shared this photo of the Svalbard thaw, it left most people concerned about what the thaw might be.

Ice or glaciers are actually the largest source of fresh water on Earth, most of which is saltwater ocean.

Every ice is made of water. So when the ice melts they will return to their liquid state. If the melting point is raised quickly and in high quantities, the melting point becomes very high.

Because of this, most of the melt will flow into the ocean, further increasing its volume. It is also the latest manifestation of rapid climate change.

In the past, melted snow was stored in cypress layers so that it would later freeze again. However, that is no longer the case today.

In addition to the melting of Svalbard, the temperature on Earth has risen sharply for the past few years. The effect of this heat is also being seen in the winter of 2021 where there is less snow in many countries.

NASA shared photos of Svalbard melting, making people realize the effects of global warming are real and very scary. People should start understanding the importance of protecting the environment.

