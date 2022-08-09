Motorola shares extensive details on the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro – comments – GSMArena.com

Ads

Curved display = barf

Looks like a good phone despite that

captain fokou, 6 hours agoPersonally even for portraits I prefer 80mm/3xYeah, personally don't even use portrait modes much on phones. Anyway with the larger sensor there should be some natural background blur even without portrait mode so would also prefer a 3-4x zoom lens

i think MrMobile is gonna appreciate this update to the Razr lol

Aierlan, 08 Aug 2022It's basically only for portraits. This is the trend on Chinese phones. Many of Vivo'… morePersonally even for portraits I prefer 80mm/3x

X30 pro S22 Ultra killer? 🤔

Anonymous, 22 hours agoWhy do OEM's continue with the curved displays when NOBODY wants or needs this STUPID fea… moreJustify higher prices with "premium" features like curved displays, or LED stripes, 8K video… or even 108mpx cameras, having phones with 12mpx that are just way better.

Of course the razr is finally not over priced low mid range junk but then they take away its main selling point.

Razr 2022 > Flip 4?

I'm starting to think the Razr 2022 is the better buy because I read it will have Flex mode or tripod mode as they'll call it. That's one advantage the Flip 4 won't have that the previous Flips had over the Razrs.

Add the bigger, more useful cover display with 100 MP camera w/ wide angle and it seems Razr 2022 is now more at an advantage. Only drawbacks is Motorola poor update history and you'll likely get a Flip 4 much cheaper with trade-in promos.

I know Razr 2022 looks a lot like the Flip 3 & 4 with bigger cover display. But when Flip 5 or 6 finally gets released with a bigger cover display, it's the one starting to look like the Razr 2022. I still love my Flip 3. I love both flip phones pretty equally. But Razr has more pizazz. Has some of that classic RAZR design but modernized.

Samsung is late to the party offering the bigger cover display. I mentioned in a previous comment that I prefer using my Razr 5G more than my Flip 3 and I stand by it. Razr just looks nicer. It's the one I want to be seen with. But the Flip 3 is a much better overall device that I thoroughly enjoy as a multimedia/gaming device.

I can imagine Michael Fisher will end up getting the Razr 2022 for sure with his own money. He's a huge Motorola fanboy. He'll get the Flip 4 but it will end up being more as a backup. He thinks similarly to me. He doesn't want to be seen with a more common phone.

If we whip out a Flip 3, we can easily say it's the new Flip 4 and nobody would notice. Just a shame the Razr 2022 won't have the classic RAZR V3 design with the iconic chin. It just looks too much like the Flip series. When we whip out a Razr 2022, people will just think it's a Flip 3 or 4… until that bigger cover display starts to illuminate.

Anonymous, 22 hours agoWhy do OEM's continue with the curved displays when NOBODY wants or needs this STUPID fea… moreYh sure, like you were gonna buy it anyway

Why do OEM's continue with the curved displays when NOBODY wants or needs this STUPID feature that needs to die a rapid death? No sale here!

They advertised 35mm, 50mm and 85mm lenses. Are they just digital cropping? Disappointed if the x30 pro only has 2x optical zoom.

Wow. This thing is a proper monster. No mention of battery size which may be its only Achilles heel with this screen, SoC and form factor. Hopefully some ability to dial things back to save power when desired.

DMX, 08 Aug 2022God a fanboy of Chinese phones hahahahahahaFanboy of "Chinese" smartphone?

Lmao. Is "Chinese" a brand? Or you're just pissed that your or no other country exist with so many bands in one industry?

8 months too late…Might as well wait a few more months and get a snapdragon gen 2 flagship… I certainly will. Only disappointing flagships this year. S22ultra worse than s21ultra. Mi12sUltra same as Mi11ultra (and in some regards like battery and charging even worse) and also China-only. LG dead, Sony is using 5-yearold technology. OnePlus hasn't made a flagship killer for last 3 years, and their flagship-priced flagships are literally midrange

When unfolded –

Flip 3: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm

Flip 4: 167.9 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm

Starting to look like the Razr 2022 is the better buy if you can accept Motorola has a terrible update policy. I personally don't mind my Razr 5G being stuck at Android 11 but a lot of people will mind.

What's the use of a 2.1" cover display when you can enjoy 2.7" and Flex mode? I still find the cover display too small on the Flip 4. I feel by the time Flip 5 or 6 comes along, it will look like the Razr 2022.

derrr, 08 Aug 2022God? Your China obsession is awry.. Other countries make them also i.e. Korea, JapanGod a fanboy of Chinese phones hahahahahaha

captain fokou, 08 Aug 2022A small 2x telephoto with such large 200mp main is a waste. It should be 3x at the very least… moreIt's basically only for portraits. This is the trend on Chinese phones. Many of Vivo's phones have been doing this for a while. Also Xiaomi started doing it this year with the Xiaomi 12pro and Xiaomi 12s pro. I guess many Chinese consumers like the portrait lens. Motorola has been advertising portraits quite a bit for the x30 pro. I agree with you though. Would prefer a 3x or higher zoom factor

I hope Motorola, Samsung or Xiaomi quickly made a low end foldable, without flagship processor camera etc. This could improve the usable of foldable in the market.

DMX, 08 Aug 2022God, curved panel again, but what obsession do the Chinese have with curved panels??? with suc… moreGod? Your China obsession is awry.. Other countries make them also i.e. Korea, Japan

The Razr looks amazing and sexy. I might get that one too.

