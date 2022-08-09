Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Terra, Solana & Shiba Inu — Asian Wrap 8 August – FXStreet

Ads

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

LUNA price shows a sign of healthy retracement after an egregious spike in buying pressure that triggered a quick and swift run-up. The ongoing pullback will provide investors with another chance to rally. LUNA price sliced through the two-month declining resistance level on August 1 by triggering a 41% ascent.





Solana price seems to be hovering inside a consolidation with no signs of a breakout. Investors can expect a dip to $31.66 or $24.52 levels in the near future as liquidity below these levels remains untapped. A daily candlestick close below $24.52 without recovery will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.





Shiba Inu price shows a tiring consolidation around the POC at $0.0000118. A breakdown of this level to fill the price in efficiency present at $0.0000083 seems plausible in the near future. If SHIB produces a daily candlestick close below the $0.0000074 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Tezos (XTZ) price action is printing a staggering performance in just a slim two months with 62% gains after bouncing off $1.19 and nearing $2.

XRP price is grappling with a significant resistance barrier after months of trying to flip it. The most recent failure could result in a steep correction, especially if Bitcoin price crashes.

Dogecoin price shows that the bulls are back in town and have already triggered a journey to the upside. While this outlook was expected in our previous publications, this article will also take a look into the macro outlook for DOGE.

Thailand’s central bank is working on tightening regulatory oversight on cryptocurrency platforms. The central bank is prepared to overhaul crypto rules once new amendments give it regulator powers, alongside the Thailand SEC.

Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source