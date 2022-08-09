Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc – Defense World

Ads

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $970,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



