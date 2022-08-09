What's New This Week – TV + Streaming – April 3rd-9th – LaughingPlace.com – Laughing Place

Ads
Here’s your guide to all of this week’s new TV shows and movies for the week of April 3rd-9th across all major networks and streaming platforms. But first, here are my top 5 recommendations for this week.
Tokyo Vice (HBO Max), The Hardy Boys (Hulu), Woke (Hulu), Return to Space (Netflix), Benjamin Franklin (PBS/National Portrait Gallery/Smithsonian Institution)
Top 5 of the Week
New TV Shows
New Movies
New TV Shows
New TV Shows
New Movies
New TV Shows
New Movies
New TV Shows
New Movies
New TV Shows
New Movies
New TV Shows
New Movies
Sally Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Ratatouille Collection – RSVLTS
New Episodes Every Wednesday — House of Mouse Headlines Presented by Laughing Place
Ads