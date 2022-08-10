First MIUI 14 signs based on Android 13 emerge alongside unofficial eligibility list with nearly 125 devices – Notebookcheck.net

Ads

Initial information about MIUI 14 and the devices that will receive it has surfaced online, courtesy of Xiaomiui. While Xiaomi released MIUI 12.5 last year, it seems that the company has decided against a mid-generation refresh this time around. Instead, Xiaomi is already adding references to MIUI 14 in source code. According to Xiaomiui, the image embedded below comes from a decompiled system app; it is unclear which system app this is, though.

Regardless, Xiaomiui explains that the code strings check whether ‘nuwa’ is running MIUI 14, the codename for the Xiaomi 13. If that is the case, then the code triggers the appearance of the SIM toolkit (STK) within MIUI. As we discussed last month, Xiaomi is already testing early Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro builds. Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi is developing its next-generation flagship smartphone series with Android 13 and MIUI 14, with the latter likely debuting alongside the Xiaomi 13 series. For reference, ‘fuxi’ is rumoured to be the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s codename, the name of China’s first emperor.

Purportedly, numerous devices will miss out on MIUI 14, including the Mi 9 series. If MIUI 13 is anything to go by, MIUI 14 will drop devices running Android 11, leaving those on Android 12 or Android 13. As such, the Mi 9T and Redmi K20 series will remain on MIUI 13, as will the Redmi 10X series, plus most of the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 8 series. Also, Xiaomiui alleges that POCO C3, POCO C31, and Redmi 9 series will not receive MIUI 14. In comparison, Xiaomiui asserts that Xiaomi will upgrade nearly 125 devices, including the Pad 5 series. Please be aware that this list is unofficial and is based on analysis that Xiaomiui has undertaken.

