Stimulus Check Update: Which states are sending a tax refund? – Marca

Here’s a list of several states offering tax refunds

The federal government stopped granting stimulus checks to Americans.

However, some states took several steps to help their residents with the costs of inflation.

State governments offer tax cuts or rebate money from their surpluses

The soaring inflation affects Americans across the country.

Here’s a list of several states implementing stimulus checks programs to help middle-class, and lower-class people.

Residents of California are getting $1,050 in stimulus checks.

The state suspended the sales tax on diesel gas and is aiding people with assistance to pay their rent or services.

Governor Newsom implemented a $308 billion state budget for the program.

Residents of Colorado who filed their 2021 tax returns will receive extra cash.

If you filed by June 30, the state will grant a stimulus check.

Individual filers will receive a $750 check, and joint filers will collect a $1,500 check.

Colorado will send the checks by September 30.

Delaware approved the “Relief Rebate.”

They are a one-time payment coming from the budget surplus worth $300.

Joint filers will receive $600.

Georgia had a surplus and is sending some relief money to residents.

Georgia offers $250 rebates for single filers, $350 for heads of households, and $500 for joint filers.

If you are a resident of Hawaii and earned less than $100,000, or are a jointly filer with incomes below $200,000, you can apply for a $300 tax rebate.

Idaho distributes $75 to each taxpayer and dependent.

However, there’s another option you can take.

You can get 12% of the money paid during the 2020 state income tax.

Illinois offers an income and property tax rebate.

All individuals earning less than $200,000 in 2021 receive $50 on the income tax rebate.

Joint filers earning below $400,000 receive $100 for an eligible dependent with a maximum of three.

Indiana sent $125 rebate checks to all its residents.

With Maine’s surplus, residents receive $850, and families could get $1,700.

Governor Murphy proposed a $500 payment for filers who used their taxpayer identification number instead of Social Security.

New Mexico approved a tax rebate of $500 for all residents.

However, residents earning less than $75,000 a year can get an extra $250.

Front-line workers can apply for a $750 payment.

Check the eligibility, it is a limited payment.

Low-income residents who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit and lived in the state in the last half of the year will get a $600 payment.

People with disabilities, older homeowners, and renters can get a $650 rebate.

Nevertheless, several homeowners can apply for an extra $300 in rebates.

Not everyone can qualify for the extra.

The state offers only payment of $800 for specific taxpayers.

All residents who paid $100 or more will get a $100 rebate.

Virginia will grant a $250 check to individuals, and $500 for joint filers.

