Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins and One Project Built on Solana to Listing Roadmap – The Daily Hodl

Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three altcoin projects to its listing roadmap.
Coinbase’s listing roadmap is a set of crypto projects that are on the path of possibly joining the exchange’s roster of supported assets.
In a new announcement, Coinbase says it has updated its roadmap with the addition of Gnosis (GNO), a protocol designed as a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. GNO is used for transferring value and validating transactions on the network
GNO reacted to the Coinbase news by rallying over 9% on the day, currently trading at $133.
Also on the docket for Coinbase’s listing roadmap is Ethereum-based Metal (MTL), a payments platform aiming to make crypto payments more accessible to the general public. The MTL token is used as a means of payment.
MTL is up over 4% on the day following Coinbase’s announcement.
The third altcoin project placed on Coinbase’s listing roadmap is Raydium (RAY). Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) and liquidity provider built on the Solana (SOL) network for the Serum (SRM) decentralized exchange.
RAY ignited a 10% rally from $0.86 to $0.95 after the news.
Coinbase’s listing roadmap was originally created to increase transparency by “providing as much information symmetry as possible” and to communicate with the market before deciding to list an asset.
