Reservation Dogs Levels Up, Lightyear Blasts Onto Disney+ – PRIMETIMER

Move over, The Bear: Reservation Dogs Season 2 debuts today and it might just be the best show on TV right now. The acclaimed comedy returns with two episodes packed with tragedy, genuine laughs, and thoughtful commentary.

Also today: Lightyear arrives on streaming after a two-month theatrical run, Netflix takes an indepth look at the disastrous Woodstock ‘99, and Crank Yankers ends Season 6 with appearances from Tracy Morgan, Tim & Eric, and Ron Funches. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:

Reservation Dogs: Season 2 premiere. The Peabody-winning comedy returns for a sophomore run that sees Elora (Devery Jacobs) grapple with leaving the reservation as her friends fall apart in different ways at home. Two episodes drop today. Read our review. Streaming on FX on Hulu

Lightyear: Streaming premiere. After being marooned on a hostile planet with his commander and crew, young astronaut Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) must find a way back home while confronting a threat to the universe’s safety. The Pixar film also features voice work from Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, and James Brolin. Watch trailer. Streaming on Disney+

Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99: Complete docuseries. Netflix goes behind the scenes to examine how Woodstock ‘99 degenerated into three days of fires, riots, and destruction in this three-part series. Read our review. Streaming on Netflix

Crank Yankers: Season 6 finale. Tracy Morgan, Tim & Eric, and Ron Funches lend their voices to the puppets of Yankerville as they make calls to real people. The Jimmy Kimmel-created comedy ends its season with back-to-back episodes, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Comedy Central

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel: Special presentation. Disney+ lifts the curtain on its latest superhero series in a new installment of its all-access documentary series. Streaming on Disney+

CMA Fest 2022: Special presentation. Dierks Bentley and Elle King host the country music event of the summer, which brings the biggest moments from the Nashville music festival to the small screen. The three-hour event is set to feature performances from Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Zac Brown Band, and Lady A. Watch preview. 8:00 PM ET on ABC

Big Brother: New episode. 8:00 PM ET on CBS

The Challenge: USA: New episode. After targeting Xavier and Shan, the powerhouse alliance of Kyland and Alyssa set their sights on Tyson. 9:00 PM ET on CBS

So You Think You Can Dance: New episode. All-stars Kiki Nyemchek, Audrey Case, and Robert Green return as the dancers face the final cut ahead of the Season 17 finale. 9:00 PM ET on FOX

Grown-ish: New episode. Junior (Marcus Scribner) and his roommate Zaara (Tara Raani) one-up each other in an attempt to prove who is the most chill. Meanwhile, Annika (Justine Skye) surprises Aaron (Trevor Jackson) by turning in a TikTok instead of a paper. Watch preview. 10:00 PM ET on Freeform

Everything’s Trash: New episode. Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) decides it’s “heaux-o’clock” after a date tells her he wants to explore a deeper connection, but as much as she tries not to catch feelings, she realizes may have already fallen for him. Watch preview. 10:30 PM ET on Freeform

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: New episode. As a reluctant E.J. (Matt Cornett) takes on a new role in Frozen, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) makes a potentially life-changing discovery of her own in Los Angeles. Streaming on Disney+

Claire Spellberg Lustig is the TV Editor at Primetimer and a scholar of The View. Follow her on Twitter at @c_spellberg.

TOPICS: Reservation Dogs, Disney+, FX on Hulu, Crank Yankers, Lightyear, Marvel Studios Assembled, Trainwreck: Woodstock '99

