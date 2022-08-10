PancakeSwap (CAKE) Soars 9% as Binance Labs Makes a Strategic Investment – CryptoPotato

Ads

CAKE soared by 9% as Binance Labs reveals a strategic investment in PancakeSwap.

The price of PancakeSwap’s native cryptocurrency – CAKE – skyrocketed by as much as 9 percent today as Binance Labs revealed a strategic investment into the decentralized exchange.

PancakeSwap has been leading the development and mass adoption of BNB Chain. Given that PancakeSwap is the most widely used dApp and the DeFi project with the highest TVL (read: total value locked) on BNB Chain, we have and will continue to provide strong support for the project.



