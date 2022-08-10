“The Slumber Party” Film In Development For Disney+ – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney has multiple original films in development for Disney+, and according to the DisInsider, Disney is developing a new film that is currently called, “The Slumber Party”.

This film follows three best friends who are determined to have the time of their lives when they get together for a slumber party to celebrate Anna’s Maria’s 14th birthday. However, none of them are happy that Anna Maria’s soon-to-be step-sister, is also planning to attend. Although the night proves more eventful than any of them imagine.

Production on “The Slumber Party” is expected to begin in September in Atlanta, Georgia.

No other details have been revealed about the upcoming film, such as who’s making it, who’s going to star in it and when it will arrive on Disney+. Hopefully, we will get an official announcement on this film at the upcoming D23 Expo in September.

What do you think of this idea of a film?



source