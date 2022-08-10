Smart Decision: Supporters for U.S. Senate candidates start to arrive at watch parties – KOMU 8

Ads

Across the state, voters are heading to the polls to make their voices heard in the state’s primary election.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those voting in-person. All absentee ballots are due by 7 p.m.

Voters in Missouri do not need to be registered with a party to vote in primary elections, but you can only vote in one party’s primary. To find your polling place and see what’s on your ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s website here.

As candidates prepare for election night, KOMU 8 is also preparing team coverage for the entire day, bringing you updates from across the state on KOMU 8, KOMU.com and the KOMU 8 streaming apps.

You can find the latest election coverage and numbers here.

For a look at who KOMU 8 will be following, visit our previous coverage here.

Check back to this story for polling numbers and updates from the KOMU 8 News team throughout the day.

Former GOP Gubernatorial candidate John Brunner, who lost the 2016 primary to Greitens, just spoke before the audience. He says he thinks tonight will be a “shorter one” than longer and that he expects a landslide vote in Schmitt’s favor. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/hPNT8UkTYb

The venue has been steadily filling up with attendees eagerly awaiting the final count, which has been underway for about an hour. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/94Gz74y84q

The doors for Trudy Busch Valentine’s watch party opened a few minutes ago and some people have started to fill in. @BlakePhillipsTV @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/B8KlHYF8tj

The party here in Garden City has started. Congresswoman Hartzler is mingling with guests. Her communications director told me Hartzler is in “good spirits” tonight. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/nIcsNEimpb

The Lucas Kunce watch party here at Tom’s Town Distillery in downtown KC is filling up in anticipation for the results of tonight’s #MOSen Democratic primary election! Kunce is expected to appear around 8:30 or 9 p.m. tonight when we’ll have a peek at the vote count. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/h3kyUBwuLd

Boone County unofficial voter turnout as of 5pm: 17.5%Polls are open til 7pm.🗳⏳ https://t.co/6U46XeP5ha

KOMU 8 has reporters at multiple watch parties across the state for U.S. Senate candidates.

I’m at the Westport Sheraton Hotel in St. Louis where the watch party for U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt is happening tonight. Tune into KOMU 8 News at 5 & 6 and 9 & 10 for updates throughout the night! @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/KWjwEzn6Y2

Media is setting up for Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s watch party in Garden City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/wsqxnJvUka

Here at the Epic Empowerment Campus where Eric Greitens is holding a watch party at 6:30. Tune into @KOMUnews at 6 to get an update just before the event from @MattLMcCabe. pic.twitter.com/Stn2GnuIPJ

We are here in St. Louis at @buschvalentine’s watch party. @JagtianiJayden will be live at 5 with updates on @KOMUnews. pic.twitter.com/g7qK20YF3N

Boone County unofficial voter turnout as of 2pm: 12%Polls are open til 7pm.🗳 https://t.co/iSRziXoajI

The Boone County Clerk Office reports a 3.9% unofficial voter turnout as of 9 a.m.

Boone County unofficial voter turnout as of 9am: 3.9%Polls are open til 7pm.🗳

There are 44 voting locations in Boone County, including three central locations:

Anyone registered to vote in Boone County can vote at these central locations. Those are all available to voters that don’t have a chance to make it to their assigned polling place.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate seat were all over Missouri Monday in a last ditch effort to win votes.

