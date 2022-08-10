Instagram is Never Going Back to the Way it Was – PetaPixel

Ads



The sunk cost fallacy is elongating photographers’ inevitable painful breakup with Instagram. It is time to stop hoping that Instagram will go back to being the one and only social media marketing tool that photographers need.

Seriously, it’s time to move on. For more, read this week’s Clipped Highlights!

Read this week’s Clipped Highlights

Clipped Highlights is a free, curated, weekly newsletter that will be sent out every Wednesday morning and will focus on a few of the most important stories of the previous week and explain why they deserve your attention. This newsletter is different from our daily news brief in that it provides unique insights that can only be found in Clipped Highlights.

In addition to unique takes on the biggest stories in photography, art, and technology, Clipped Highlights will also serve to feature at least one photo series or art project that we think is worth your time to check out. So often in the technology and imaging space we focus on the how and not the what. We think that it’s just as important, if not more so, to look at the art created by photographers around the world as it is to celebrate the new technologies that makes that artwork possible.

If this kind of content sounds like something you’re interested in, we encourage you to subscribe to the free Clipped Highlights newsletter today. You can read this week’s edition right here, no subscription necessary, to make sure it’s something you want in your inbox.

#mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:17px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width: 100%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */

* indicates required Email Address *

Newsletters Clipped Highlights

Daily Roundup

(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]=’EMAIL’;ftypes[0]=’email’;}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

We’ll also make sure to share each edition of Clipped Highlights here on PetaPixel so if you aren’t a fan of email, you won’t be forced to miss out on the weekly newsletter.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.

© 2022 PetaPixel

source

Ads