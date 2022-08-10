Why is Perpetual Protocol (PERP) crypto dipping today? – Kalkine Media

Ads

Events that impact markets, stocks, IPOs, commodities, forex from regional to international – We’ve got it all covered.

Sectoral breakdown of the latest in business, stock markets and economy. Here’s what trending today!

Your go-to page for detailed info on UK-listed companies – from their origin to latest updates to contact information.

Seasoned investors or newbie traders, our financial education corner has something for everyone.

Most talked-about topics globally, and why they matter.

Why is Perpetual Protocol (PERP) crypto dipping today?

Manu Shankar is a senior journalist and editor with over 15 years of experience across leading media houses. At Kalkine, he writes on cryptocurrencies and equity markets. He’s passionate about sports and music….

Highlights

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) crypto is primarily a multi-blockchain network which acts as an on-chain perpetual futures DEX which allows the users to trade with leverage, short positions at low slippage rates. Launched in 2020, Perpetual Protocol uses a virtual AMM (vAMMs), which ensures on-chain liquidity with predictable pricing. Due to this, the PERP crypto is designed in such a manner to be market-neutral and fully collateralised in nature.

Founded by the Taiwanese duo of Yenfen Weng and Shao-Kang Lee, the primary objective of the PERP crypto is to develop a contract trading platform that anyone can use. Unlike other protocols, PERP crypto utilises the vAMMs, whose initial liquidity is set by the operator instead of order book model of centralised exchanges.

The PERP crypto on 8 August witnessed a loss of 1.65% at 6:00 AM (GMT +1) and a volume loss of over 30%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Why is PERP crypto trailing?

The exact reason for the PERP crypto’s dip is hard to imagine considering it has witnessed a positive run so far in the past 30 days. In fact, over the past month or so, it had amassed gains of over 55% and over 25% over the past week or so.

The dip is surprising, considering the overall crypto market was up by 2.77% as on 8 August with a comprehensive market cap of US$1.12 trillion. The dip’s effect was visible as its RSI dipped to 66.66.



Image credit: Trading View

However, the MACD line is still managing to stay above the signal line, which may be due to the rally it had witnessed over the past month or so. But the signal line could catch up with it if the dip continues any further.

PERP crypto’s price performance

The 268th-ranked PERP crypto, on Monday, was trading at US$1.11 with a trading volume of US$ $1,18,87,497 as per CoinMarketCap. The Perpetual Protocol enjoyed a live market cap of US$9,87,88,014 with 8,87,75,000 PERP coins.

Even though the PERP crypto witnessed a rally, today’s dip showcases the volatility in the token. That is why the market participants must ensure that they do their market research properly before entering the crypto market. Any decisions taken without proper market research could result in substantial financial losses.

Risk Disclosure: Trading in cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and may be affected by external factors such as financial, regulatory, or political events. The laws that apply to crypto products (and how a particular crypto product is regulated) may change. Before deciding to trade in financial instrument or cryptocurrencies you should be fully informed of the risks and costs associated with trading in the financial markets, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and seek professional advice where needed. Kalkine Media cannot and does not represent or guarantee that any of the information/data available here is accurate, reliable, current, complete, or appropriate for your needs. Kalkine Media will not accept liability for any loss or damage as a result of your trading or your reliance on the information shared on this website.

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) crypto is primarily a multi-blockchain network which acts as an on-chain perpetual futures DEX which allows the users to trade with leverage, short positions at low slippage rates. Launched in 2020, Perpetual Protocol uses a virtual AMM (vAMMs), which ensures on-chain liquidity with predictable pricing. Due to this, the PERP crypto is designed in such a manner to be market-neutral and fully collateralised in nature.

Founded by the Taiwanese duo of Yenfen Weng and Shao-Kang Lee, the primary objective of the PERP crypto is to develop a contract trading platform that anyone can use. Unlike other protocols, PERP crypto utilises the vAMMs, whose initial liquidity is set by the operator instead of order book model of centralised exchanges.

Copyright © 2022 Kalkine Media Ltd. All Rights reserved.

Necessary cookies are crucial for the basic functions of the website and the website will not work in its intended way without them. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable data.

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.

Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.

source

Ads