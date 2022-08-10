We've apparently just had a glimpse of the iPad 2022 – Creative Bloq

Ads

Creative Bloq is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

By Amelia Bamsey published 8 August 22

And we have one big question for Apple.

The iPad 2022 – the 10th gen iPad – could drop in just a few weeks if Apple sticks to its usual timetable, and, as with every anticipated Apple product launch, rumours are running wild about what’s in store. When it comes to iPads, updates often boost performance and enhance the screen, but we generally expect the various devices in the range to look pretty much the same aside from perhaps a new colour.

But there are a couple of surprises in the latest leaked iPad 2022 CAD renders (allegedly – as always, we have to take these things with a pinch of salt). For one the screen is larger. There also appear to be quad speakers and an LED flash. But we’ve also noticed something else rather curious about the images. To compare them to the current model, see our iPad 10.2-inch (9th gen) review and our iPad vs iPad Mini (2021) comparison.



The CAD renders were shared on mysmartprice (opens in new tab), which claims to have received them from a case maker. If genuine, they would appear to show the shape of the upcoming10th gen iPad tablet (see above). Apparently, the iPad 2022, will be wider but slimmer than the current device, measuring 248.62 x 179.50 x 6.98mm. It will feature larger bezels on all sides, sleek flat edges and a quad-speaker setup.

The back looks very much like it does now but with the addition of an LED flash and a camera island. But let’s turn to the ports. First up, something appears to be missing. The renders show no sign of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Now, that might not be so surprising considering that Apple’s already dropped such a port from its other iPad and iPhones, but let’s remember that this is the entry-level iPad – the model most likely to be used by kids, schools, and just generally by people who don’t want to have to fork out for wireless earphones. The apparent addition of quad-speaker support should step up audio quality notably, but parents may not find that to be much of a solution.



Our big question, though, is what changing port the iPad 2022 will have. In the CAD renders, the charging port has been covered with a red mark, adding to the mystery. We’ve already declared the Apple Lighting charger dead due to upcoming European requirements for all devices to charge via USB-C from 2024, so we’re wondering if Apple has decided to change the charging port on the standard iPad now before it has to.



We will just have to wait and see whether these iPad leaks are the real deal. Apple’s widely expected to announce its next product launches in September if it sticks to its usual calendar of launch events. But if you can’t wait that long to get your mitts on the latest iPad, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best deals on iPads now.

Read More:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Amelia is Creative Bloq’s Staff Writer. After completing a degree in Popular Music and a Master’s in Song Writing, Amelia began designing posters, logos, album covers and websites for musicians. She now enjoys covering a range of topics on Creative Bloq, including posters, optical illusions, logos (she’s a particular fan of logo Easter eggs), gaming and illustration. In her free time, she relishes in the likes of art (especially the Pre-Raphaelites), photography and literature. Amelia prides herself on her unorthodox creative methods, her Animal Crossing island and her extensive music library.

Sign up below to get the latest from Creative Bloq, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!

Thank you for signing up to Creative Bloq. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Creative Bloq is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.

source