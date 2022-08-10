NUWAVE Integrates Dubber Conversational Recording into iPILOT – UC Today

Ads

Deal sees Dubber Unified Conversational Recording (UCR) and voice data services integrated into NUWAVE’s iPILOT platform for global integration and availability with Microsoft Teams

NUWAVE has signed a Foundation Partner agreement to deploy Dubber as a standard optional feature of its iPILOT Platform for Microsoft Teams Calling. The agreement provides easy Dubber provisioning for selectable and valuable functionality available for all NUWAVE partners and customers. Starting August 1st, 2022, Dubber’s Unified Conversational Recording (UCR) and voice data services can be provided as an entry-level solution at no cost to NUWAVE customers and partners. NUWAVE and its partners can then choose to work with Dubber to introduce customers to richer and more comprehensive conversational recording and AI solutions to address a broad range of business needs by unlocking valuable information and insights from conversations across their voice and video calls.

“We are excited to be partnering with Dubber,” says Mark Bunnell, the Chief Operating Officer of NUWAVE. “Dubber’s unique scalability fits perfectly with our view of what cloud voice users, enterprises and service providers are demanding. By integrating Dubber into iPILOT, we’re able to build on our iPILOT platform and provide service providers with extremely valuable, margin enhancing services that in return will help their customers extract even more value from their voice and video calls.”

NUWAVE is a unique platform provider and carrier in Microsoft’s Operator Connect Accelerator Program and the company’s iPILOT cloud-based platform delivers powerful provisioning and lifecycle management for Microsoft voice users. The iPILOT platform allows carriers, cloud service providers and enterprises to quickly and easily deploy Microsoft Teams Voice services including rapid migration, provisioning, capacity management, support, integration and analytics. It automates for both Direct Routing and Operator Connect capabilities while also providing support for carrier session border controllers (SBCs), on-premises SIP trunks, and Bring Your Own Network options for carriers and operators.

The addition of Dubber functions to iPILOT supports differentiation and revenue opportunities for service providers that continue to scale their voice services to enterprise, SME and government customers on Microsoft Teams. Dubber’s Unified Recording and Conversational Data and AI services enable compliance, training, customer service, dispute resolution and remote workforce enablement without the requirement for hardware or capital expenditure, thereby enabling service providers to offer customers additional functionality that they need via flexible models.

“NUWAVE is an outstanding partner that has cracked the code with Microsoft Teams Voice services,” says Steve McGovern, the Chief Executive Officer of Dubber.

“NUWAVE attacks and removes complexity at every level, making it simple and easy for service providers and enterprises through iPILOT to quickly get the most out of their Microsoft Teams environments. NUWAVE is an ideal partner for Dubber as we both work to enhance customer value and revenue for service providers in their Teams deployments.”





