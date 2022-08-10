Small businesses count cost of Apple's privacy changes – Financial Times

Ads
Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more.
Then $69 per month
New customers only
Cancel anytime during your trial
OR
BEST VALUE – SAVE 20%
Then $74.75 every 3 months
Sign in
Check if your university has an FT membership to read for free.
We use for a number of reasons, such as keeping FT Sites reliable and secure, personalising content and ads, providing social media features and to analyse how our Sites are used.
International Edition
Ads