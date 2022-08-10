Coinbase Revenue Falls 59%, Nvidia's Mining Problem, Tornado Cash Sanctioned For Laundering $7B – Investor's Business Daily

BREAKING: Market Braces For Inflation Data
Investors.com will undergo scheduled maintenance tonight from 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM ET and some features may be unavailable.
Cryptocurrency News: Coinbase (COIN) reported that revenue fell 59% over the year when the company missed earnings results after the bell on Tuesday. Analysts fear Nvidia (NVDA) is overexposed to cryptocurrency miners after the chipmaker slashed its sales outlook for the quarter.
Marathon Digital (MARA) posted a major earnings miss. The Treasury Department sanctioned Tornado Cash for helping launder $7 billion in stolen cryptocurrency. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) sold a little COIN stock.
Click here for more on today’s Cryptocurrency News.
Bitcoin fell back it its $23,000 level after surpassing $24,000 this week. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is on the mend after growing 16.8% in July, its best monthly performance since October 2021. Ethereum is hovering around $1,700 after climbing to a two-month high near $1,800 ahead of its anticipated merge to a proof-of-stake blockchain.
Ethereum is in the middle of transitioning its Goerli network to PoS, which is taking place Aug. 6-12. It’s the final test network before the official merge that’s set for September. July also marked the best month for digital asset funds so far this year. Digital-asset fund inflows totaled $474 million for the month, nearly offsetting the $481 million of outflows from June. Roughly $490 million of fund money has been invested in digital asset products so far this year.
Scroll down for more cryptocurrency news and price updates.
Digital asset investments are extremely volatile. While cryptocurrency’s fundamentals and technical indicators may differ, investors should focus on the same key objectives. First, stay protected by learning when it’s time to sell, cut losses or capture profits. Second, prepare to profit if the cryptocurrency starts to rebound.
Despite their original promise, cryptocurrencies haven’t acted as hedges against inflation. Instead, they’ve trended with the broader indexes. Read The Big Picture and Market Pulse to track daily market trends.
View IBD’s Best Cryptocurrencies And Crypto Stocks To Buy And Watch page to help navigate the world of digital asset investments.
Want a deeper dive into crypto? Check out the What Is Cryptocurrency? explainer page.
*MicroStrategy is a software company that converts its cash into Bitcoin and heavily invests in cryptocurrency. CEO Michael Saylor claims MSTR stock is essentially a Bitcoin spot ETF.
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported a massive miss for second-quarter results after the bell Tuesday. For the quarter, revenue dropped 59% to $802.6 million, plummeting from the $2 billion it recorded in the year-ago period. The company announced a loss of $4.98 per share, drastically worse than the earnings of $6.42 per share recorded last year. Wall Street predicted a loss of $2.52 per share on $808 million in revenue, according to the FactSet consensus.
Coinbase took a major hit from the falling price of cryptocurrencies for the period. It recorded $377 million in noncash impairment charges from lower prices of crypto assets. Transaction revenue for the period fell to $655 million, down 35% over the year from $1.93 billion.
Coinbase’s total trading volume was cut in half compared with last year. Trading volume tanked 53% to $217 billion vs. $462 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, subscription and services revenue grew to $147.4 million from $102.6 million. As of the end of the second quarter, Coinbase held $6.2 billion in U.S. dollar resources and $428 million in cryptocurrency assets.
Last week COIN stock jumped on news it’s partnering with the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock (BLK), on an institutional cryptocurrency investment platform. Announced on Thursday, Coinbase Prime will provide crypto trading, custody, brokerage, financing and staking capabilities to institutional clients of Aladdin, BlackRock’s investment management platform.
COIN shares rose roughly 40% in the last month after tumbling 60% so far this year along with the broader cryptocurrency market crashes. But Tuesday’s dismal report took all the wind out of Coinbase’s sails. COIN stock dropped 10.5% leading up to the announcement and fell 4% after hours.
Bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital posted a major miss for its second-quarter earnings. The company’s loss grew to $1.75 per share from $1.09 per share last year. Wall Street expected a loss of 7 cents per share. Revenue fell 15% over the year to $24.9 million and came in well below predictions of $38.8 million.
MARA took a major hit from the falling price of Bitcoin and recorded a $127.6 million impairment on its BTC holdings. The fair market value of MARA’s investment fund dropped by $79.7 million for the period. Still, Marathon’s Bitcoin production increased 8% over the year to total holdings of 10,055 BTC at the end of June. But production decreased from its first-quarter output of 1,259 coins due to energization delays in Texas and weather impacts in Montana.
Nvidia stock is tumbling after the company slashed its revenue outlook for its upcoming second-quarter earnings report, due Aug. 24. The graphics-chip maker warned the period took a big hit from a major drop in gaming revenue. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company announced preliminary sales of $6.7 billion for its quarter ended July 31. It previously forecast sales of $8.1 billion for the period.
Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan maintained his hold rating after the preannouncement but believes there’s more downside risk in the near future. Chan says the quarter showed that Nividia underestimated its high GPU exposure to the crypto industry, on top of its gaming woes. There’s also further potential downsides from the crypto mining market if Ethereum moves from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake toward year’s end.
The switch in consensus protocol would end reliance on pure computing power to validate transactions and update the blockchain. While Nvidia is well-positioned in the long term, Chan sees an “unfavorable risk-reward scenario” in the near term.
Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer also lowered the firm’s price target on Nvidia to 250 from 300 and kept an outperform rating on the shares. Schafer says the new forecast reflects weakness in declining PC gaming units, a “crypto hangover” and a softening economic environment that are weighing on demand.
The U.S. government has sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash, alleging it has been used to launder more than $7 billion since 2019. Tornado Cash is based on Ethereum and facilitates anonymous transactions by obscuring their origin, participants and destination. Treasury Department officials say these mixer services are often used to hide illegal and illicit activity.
“Despite public assurances otherwise, Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop it from laundering funds for malicious cyber actors on a regular basis and without basic measures to address its risks,” said Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. “Treasury will continue to aggressively pursue actions against mixers that launder virtual currency for criminals and those who assist them.”
One of the most notorious users is the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea’s state-sponsored hacking organization, the Lazarus Group. The Lazarus Group was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019 and was responsible for the largest crypto heist to date. In March of this year, the Lazarus Group stole more than $620 million in ETH and used Tornado Cash to launder at least $455 million of it.
ARK Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood sold Coinbase stock as it undergoes investigation by the SEC for selling unregistered securities, she said on Bloomberg TV Monday. Wood says there’s uncertainty around how many cryptocurrencies will have to delist if they decide not to register with the SEC, and how that will affect Coinbase’s business model. Holdings dropped “very little,” just around 20 basis points.
Three of ARK’s ETFs sold 1.42 million COIN shares in the last week of July, worth some $75 million. The company previously held 8.95 million shares at the end of June, according to Bloomberg. ARK’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) still held around 4.83 million shares of COIN stock as of Tuesday. In total, ARK holds 7.1 million shares of Coinbase across all of its ETFs, according to Bloomberg. The company also holds the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) and started investing back in 2015. Wood says she prefers the GBTC ETF because the company wants direct exposure to Bitcoin.
Block, the parent company of Square and Cash App, beat predictions for its second-quarter results, despite earnings falling 72% and revenue sliding 6%. Cash App’s Bitcoin revenue dropped 34% for the period to $1.79 billion, driven by a decline in Bitcoin prices, consumer demand and broader uncertainty around crypto assets, Block said.
The company’s gross profit from Bitcoin was $41 million, down 24% over the year. Block also recorded a $36 million Bitcoin impairment loss, improving slightly from the $45 million impairment last year.
In other cryptocurrency news, Robinhood was fined $30 million by the New York Department of Financial Services earlier this week for its crypto subsidiary’s “significant” anti-money laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection violations. It also accused the company of lying about compliance status.
“As its business grew, Robinhood Crypto failed to invest the proper resources and attention to develop and maintain a culture of compliance — a failure that resulted in significant violations of the department’s anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations,” said DFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris in a press release.
NYDFS says the AML program was inadequately staffed, failed to transition from a manual transaction monitoring system, and didn’t devote enough resources to addressing risks. Similarly, RHC’s cybersecurity program ignored operational risks and compliance with several security and virtual currency provisions, stemming from management and oversight shortcomings.
As part of the penalty settlement, Robinhood Crypto must retain an independent consultant to evaluate regulatory compliance.
Meta Platforms (META) is rolling out NFTs across 100 countries after integrating with Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Labs. The company formerly known as Facebook has been testing NFT support for Instagram and its namesake social media platform for the past few months. Meta will also add support for Dapper’s Flow Blockchain, which is behind big-name NFT collections and partnerships like NBA Top Shot.
META stock is up 1.8% this week. FLOW Token rallied more than 48% this week after the news.
A hacker and everyday investors stole nearly $200 million from crypto firm Nomad over the course of a few hours last week. A hacker found a code comment in Nomad’s audit report that explained how the Nomad Bridge could be exploited. The hacker manipulated the transaction code to siphon funds from the bridge to their personal wallet. Everyday cryptocurrency investors saw what happened and joined the looting by copying the transaction. All they had to do was change their wallet to the destination.
The bridge was drained of $190 million by simply hitting copy and paste. At least some investors are feeling remorse. Etherscan data shows roughly $32.6 million in various cryptocurrencies were returned or donated to Nomad’s official funds recovery address by Monday afternoon.
Dapper Labs’ FLOW token is the native cryptocurrency for the Flow network and blockchain. Flow’s platform uses smart contracts that allow developers to create their own apps, games and non-fungible tokens.
Dapper Labs is behind some of the biggest projects for officially licensed NFTs and has partnerships with the NBA, NFL, UFC and Spain’s La Liga soccer league. It’s NBA Top Shot line of NFTs, which are essentially digital trading cards of highlight clips, have recorded around $1 billion in transactions.
The company is adding more partnerships with celebrities and athletes to expand its product pipeline. Dapper Labs raised $725 million in its latest funding round back in May, putting its value around $7.6 billion.
Bitcoin Rises. How Tech Earnings Could Threaten This Rally
Ex-Coinbase Employee and 2 Others Are Charged in Insider Trading Case
Bitcoin Cash leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post gains
Crypto’s Domino Effect Is Widening, Threatening More Pain
Congress Is Set to Put Strict Limits on Stablecoin Issuers. What to Know
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Get Stock Lists, Stock Ratings And More With IBD Digital
Find Stocks To Buy And Watch With IBD Leaderboard
Identify Bases And Buy Points With MarketSmith Pattern Recognition
Use Swing Trading Strategies To Find Opportunities & Manage Risk
2:03 PM ET A chip sell-off hit the market rally Tuesday, with the July CPI inflation report on tap. Trade Desk led earnings…
2:03 PM ET A chip sell-off hit the market rally Tuesday, with the…
President Biden’s approval rating has hit a new low, despite a streak of relative good news for Democrats, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. (archna nautiyal/shutterstock.com)
Get instant access to exclusive stock lists, expert market analysis and powerful tools with 2 months of IBD Digital for only $20!
Get market updates, educational videos, webinars, and stock analysis.
Learn how you can make more money with IBD’s investing tools, top-performing stock lists, and educational content.
Notice: Information contained herein is not and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. The information has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable; however no guarantee is made or implied with respect to its accuracy, timeliness, or completeness. Authors may own the stocks they discuss. The information and content are subject to change without notice.
*Real-time prices by Nasdaq Last Sale. Realtime quote and/or trade prices are not sourced from all markets.
Ownership data provided by Refinitiv and Estimates data provided by FactSet.
© 2000-2022 Investor’s Business Daily, LLC. All rights reserved
Coinbase Revenue Falls 59%, Nvidia's Mining Problem, Tornado Cash Sanctioned For Laundering $7B – Investor's Business Daily
BREAKING: Market Braces For Inflation Data