Which devices are compatible with MacOS Ventura? – Digital Trends

Ads

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s next major operating system, MacOS Ventura, is coming out this fall and is already in a developer beta. You might be wondering if the new OS will work with your Mac so you can enjoy cool features like Stage Manager and Continuity Camera.

The good news is that if you have a Mac device from the last five years, you should be good to go. But we do have a look at all Macs that work (and don’t work) with MacOS Ventura right here for you.

The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are by far the most popular Mac models from Apple, so if you’re thinking about if yours works with MacOS Ventura, then wonder no more. All MacBook Airs from 2018 and later and MacBook Pros from 2017 and later are compatible. Here’s the complete list.

Note that despite Apple pushing MacBooks with their own M1 and M2 SoC, several of the Intel-based MacBooks are still supported. MacBooks from 2016 and older, however, are not going to get MacOS Ventura.

Apple also offers the standard non-Pro MacBook as an option alongside the Pro and Air. If you have one of those models, then the good news is that all standard MacBook models from 2017 and later work with MacOS Ventura. It covers the new M2-powered MacBook and the 2017 MacBook Retina 12-inch. If you have a MacBook from 2016 and back, then you’re out of luck and will have to upgrade to get Ventura.

With iMacs, there are two things to think about: The iMac and iMac Pro. In both cases, MacOS Ventura works with all models from 2017 and newer. This is the complete list.

Again, both Apple M1 and Intel iMacs are on this list. So, if you’re not updated to Apple’s latest, you should be covered. Do keep in mind, though, that 2015 iMacs, 2014 iMacs, 2013 iMacs, and anything older will not get the latest update.

Mac Pros are one of the rarer Mac models, but Apple still actively sells them. These Macs did not yet get the Apple M1 or Apple M2 SoC, but they’ll still get MacOS Ventura, but only on models from 2019 or later. Of course, the new Mac Studio, which people thought might replace the Mac Pro, supports Ventura, but here’s the list.

The 2013 Mac Pro, 2012 Mac Pro, 2010 Mac Pro, and 2009 Mac Pro will not work with Ventura. These devices have outdated specs, anyway, though the design and upgradability have some people still using them.

With the Mac Mini, all models from 2018 and later should work with MacOS Ventura. That’s only two models from the last three years. This is the complete list.

Mac mini models from 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2009 do not work with Ventura. You’ll need to upgrade if you have one of those models.

If your Mac isn’t on this list, then you’ll need to buy a new device to enjoy MacOS Ventura. Check out our look at the best MacBook deals and sales, our MacBook Air buying guide, and the best MacBook for 2022.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source