Elon Musk building a private airport? Read what world's richest man said – Economic Times

Ads

Banks will again ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow them to spread provisions toward mark-to-market (MTM) losses over several quarters following a sharp hit in the June quarter on this account.

India’s passenger vehicle sales this year are expected to be about a quarter of a million units more than the initial projections that were themselves for record high volumes, industry executives said.

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

ETPrime stories of the day

Three insights to start your day: featuring India’s big antitrust move

Do the recent heat waves globally signal that climate change is happening faster than expected?

EV vs. CNG-petrol cars: BluSmart, Ola, Uber, and the future of the cab-hailing business in numbers

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Top Commodities

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Private Companies

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source