Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split? – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Tesla (TSLA -2.44%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?

Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If you cut a pizza into three slices, you still have one pizza. With that said, lower share prices can equate to more pin action because of options contracts, and I think the company looks attractive as a long-term investment. Should you buy Tesla stock before the spit?

In this video, I break down the key fundamental highlights that will power the company over the next decade, including breaking news regarding 2030 production capacity and goals. I’ll also chart out Tesla and provide an opinion on where I think the stock price is headed from here. Please watch the full video and don’t forget to subscribe to the channel.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Aug. 5, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 5, 2022.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares) and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

