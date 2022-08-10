OxygenOS 12 Update Tracker: India Release Date, Top Features, List of Eligible OnePlus Mobile Phones – MySmartPrice

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest OxygenOS 12 update from OnePlus.
OnePlus devices are considered one of the best options for any given price point. Although the brand has been launching devices with top-of-the-line specifications and features, the software has also played a big part in OnePlus’ success. OxygenOS is considered one of the most refined custom UIs, which offers the best of both worlds. You get a near-stock experience along with a plethora of features and options to customise it according to your own requirements.
However, with the OxygenOS 12 update, the brand is taking a giant leap. The update comes with several Android 12 features as well as a few features from ColorOS 12. This means that users will get some features available in Realme and OPPO smartphones. In this article, we will discuss at length all the key features of OxygenOS 12 along with the release date in India, list of eligible devices, and more.
Also Read: OPPO ColorOS 12 Based on Android 12: New Features, Release Date, Eligible Devices List, and More
Following the release of Android 12 back in October, OnePlus tested the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 for months. In December, we saw the first OxygenOS 12 stable updates for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the update was pulled back following a plethora of user complaints about the bugs. Now, a stable update is available for the OnePlus 9 lineup.
Also Read: Realme UI 3.0 Update Tracker: India Release Date, Top Features, List of Compatible Mobile Phones
OnePlus has revealed most of the features coming to the OxygenOS 12. In addition, the company has added new visual design elements, a new OnePlus Scout feature, enhanced dark mode, and more. Let’s take a closer look at all the essential features of the OxygenOS 12.
The latest OxygenOS 12 update brings new Light and Space visual design elements. The company claims that with the latest update, one can see a change in light and shadow to minimise the unnecessary distractions in the UI. The company has also added new typographies for its customers. The update also brings a premium feel with some added shadows, subtle gradients and customised visuals as per user preference.
Also Read: MIUI 13 Update Tracker: India Release Date, Top Features, List of Compatible Xiaomi Mi, Redmi and POCO Mobiles
OnePlus has introduced Work-Life Balance 2.0 mode for its users with the latest OxygenOS 12 update. WLB 2.0 offers some interesting customisation that can help you balance work and life. To start with, users will now be able to categorise different applications in two modes: Life mode and Work mode. In addition, the company also claims that the work and life modes will be switched automatically according to office locations, Wi-fi networks, or a specific timing you set.
Also Read: How to Hide Apps in Samsung, Vivo, OPPO, Realme and Xiaomi Android Mobile Phones?
OnePlus has also introduced a new OnePlus Scout feature into the Shelf for all its users. The feature is a one-stop service for all searches running from documents, contacts, music tracks, and web entires. The company claims that the new feature has already become a community-favourite in India.
Also Read: How to Transfer Contacts from iPhone to Android Mobile Phone
With the OxygenOS 12 update, OnePlus has also introduced the Enhanced Dark Mode feature. The company claims that users will have three levels of Dark Mode with the new update, namely Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle. This will allow a more customised viewing experience for its customers.
Also Read: Android 12 Update Tracker: List of Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi Mi, Redmi, POCO, OPPO, Vivo, Realme Devices Eligible
The company has also brought some upgrades to the OnePlus Shelf feature. As per the company, the new Shelf feature can be customised with feature cards of different sizes and background images. In addition, the step counter card has also been upgraded into a Health card, which can be connected to the OnePlus Watch to give real-time statistics.
The company has also introduced a new Canvas AOD with the OxygenOS 12 update. The brand has added new brushed and line colours to Canvas AOD 2.0. Moreover, the feature now allows image scaling, meaning that one can select more photos. Furthermore, users can also erase lines that do not fit in properly to provide a clearer visual on the AOD display.
Also Read: How to Remove Google Account from Android Mobile Phone
The company has also introduced new features with Toolbox 2.0, a game mode for OnePlus devices. In addition, the company has revealed that the update brings Voice Modulator features to five popular games, including PUBG, COD Mobile, LOLM, Free Fire, and Fortnite. With this feature, users will be able to change their voice during in-game chats.
The company has also added the ability to Doodle in the Notes application. You can also edit the content with new editing and formatting tools.
The company has also revealed that the new OxygenOS 12 update brings new security features to the table. The company has improved the protection mechanism and streamlined data storage access. The brand says that data stored in Private Safe will be isolated from other apps. Users will keep personal files like photos, videos, documents, and more in the Private Safe.
Also Read: MIUI 13 Update Tracker: India Release Date, Top Features, List of Compatible Xiaomi Mi, Redmi and POCO Mobiles
The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have already received the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update. OnePlus hasn’t released a timeline for when older devices will switch to OxygenOS 12. Below is the list of OnePlus devices that are eligible for the OxygenOS 12 update –
Most likely, the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 won’t be getting the Android 12 update since they are only eligible for a single software update, according to OnePlus’ update policy.
OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 12-based Open Beta 1 update to its users in India. The latest OxygenOS 12 beta update brings host of interesting features and latest version of Android 12 operating system. Here’s the full changelog:
Known Issues
Key updates
System
Dark mode
Shelf
Work Life Balance
Gallery
Canvas AOD
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 12 Open Beta update to its range of smartphones. The company is rolling out the update to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and OnePlus Nord CE devices. Here is the full changelog of the Open Beta 1 update for the latest OnePlus device:
Key updates
OnePlus has started rolling out the ColorOS 12 Beta update to its range of smartphones in China. The company has rolled out the update for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and OnePlus 9RT.
OnePlus has rolled out a stable Android 12 update to its budget-centric OnePlus Nord N200 smartphone. The new update is currently rolling out for the US and Canada markets, reports XDA Developers. The update also brings May 2022 security patch along with some interesting features.
OnePlus has started rolling out the stable Android 12 update to its popular OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone in India. The new update comes with version number DN2101_11_C.04 and brings the latest features of Android 12. Here’s the full changelog:
OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS 12-based update to its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro. The company has revealed that this is an incremental update that comes with version number NE2211_11.A.15. The update brings fixes to issues related to a system, camera, and network. Here’s the full changelog:
OnePlus has started rolling out a stable Android 12 update to its popular OnePl9us Nord smartphone in India. The latest update comes with version number AC2001_11.F.11 and is around 4GB in size. The update brings some bug fixes along with the latest security patch.
OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 12 beta update to its mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2. The company has revealed OxygenOS Open Beta 1 has been rolled out for Nord 2 units in the country. However, the company has revealed that OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition users should not upgrade to Open Beta 1 as it will erase some of the features. The users are advised to download the stable update at a later stage.
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 to the OnePlus Nord. The new beta update is based on the Android 12 operating system and comes with an interesting set of features. Here’s a full changelog of the update:
Known issues
OnePlus has reportedly started rolling out the Android 12-based stable update for its OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone. The company has reportedly introduced the new stable update in the US. The new update comes with version number LE2127_11_C.16 and it is around 4.46GB in size. Moreover, the update is currently rolling out for T-Mobile in the country.
OnePlus has started rolling out the stable version of its OxygenOS 12 update to its range of smartphones. The company has revealed that the OxygenOS 12 update is now available for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R. The new update brings all the features of the OxgenOS 12, including enhanced dark mode, a New shelf option, Work-Life Balance 2.0, and more.
OnePlus has announced the Closed Beta Test programme for its OnePlus Nord smartphone in India. The company has revealed that OnePlus Nord users can apply for this programme to experience the OxygenOS 12 features in advance. The brand has revealed that users will be in direct contact with OnePlus community members and one cannot reveal the unstable CBT package to anyone. Users need to sign an NDA with OnePlus to become a member of this programme. The brand has also revealed that it will invite 150 people to test the OxygenOS 12 update for its OnePlus Nord smartphone.
OnePlus has revealed that it is planning to add new features to the OxygenOS 12. A OnePlus staff member claims that the company is considering the Omoji and separate volume features of the ColorOS 12 to include in the latest Oxygen update. Moreover, the brand will also introduce some new UI design elements, gestures, and personalisation in future.
OnePlus has once again started rolling out a new stable update for its latest flagship smartphones, the onePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, in India. The update solves the bugs and issues faced by the users in the previous build including phone notifications not visible, freeze issues, display problems, and more.
OnePlus recently rolled out the OxygenOS 12 update for its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. However, the brand has pulled it back after various bugs and more. The company has told Android Police that it is aware of the issues caused by the OxygenOS 12 update and is working to fix them. The company has announced that it will soon roll out the fresh OxygenOS 12 update to smartphones.
Thanks for reading till the end of this article. For more such informative and exclusive tech content, like our Facebook page
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord 2T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
OnePlus 10R vs OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
OnePlus 9 RT vs OnePlus 10R
Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro Plus
OxygenOS 12 Update Tracker: India Release Date, Top Features, List of Eligible OnePlus Mobile Phones – MySmartPrice
Here’s everything you need to know about the latest OxygenOS 12 update from OnePlus.