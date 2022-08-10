Google brings new features and Android 12L to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with March 2022 Feature Drop – Notebookcheck.net

Google has announced a new Pixel Feature Drop, which is already available for most Pixel smartphones. Specifically, Google has begun rolling out this month’s update to the Pixel 3a through Pixel 5 series, including the region-limited Pixel 5a 5G. For some reason, Google continues to keep the Pixel 6 series on a separate development schedule to its predecessors.
As a result, neither the Pixel 6 nor the Pixel 6 Pro will see the March Feature Drop until the end of the month at the earliest. Incidentally, Google has based the new update on Android 12.1, also known as Android 12L. Initially teased for large-screen and foldable smartphones, Android 12L is an interim update before Android 13 arrives this autumn. Predictably, Google has upgraded its Pixel smartphones to the March 2022 security patch too. You can read more about the changes that Google has made with the latest security patch in its most-recent Android Security Bulletin.
Additionally, Google now allows Snapchat to access Night Sight functionality that it previously restricted to the Google Camera app. Another touted feature is a battery widget, bringing Android up to par with iOS in that regard. As the screenshot below shows, the battery widget displays your smartphone’s remaining battery percentage, along with those for any connected devices.
Separately, Google has expanded live captions and has added new stickers to the Gboard keyboard app. You can read more about the March 2022 Feature Drop in Google’s corresponding blog post.
