Encinal High Student Selected for NASA Internship – Alameda Sun

Encinal high student, Stella Madsen, was selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship to be held at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Students, working with scientists and engineers, will conduct authentic research using data received from NASA’s earth observing satellites, analyze images from the International Space Station, Lunar Exploration, and assist in designing Mars habitats. This nationally competitive program sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium selects students who will increase their know1edge of science, technology, engineering and math through earth and space education.

Almost 1,100 applications were received for both on-site and virtual internship positions. The top 25% chosen for virtual internships work remotely with their project scientist during internship. Students will conduct hands-on activities, field investigations, attend presentations by NASA scientists and engineers, network with other students, and conduct research while being mentored by NASA subject matter experts.

The SEES internship proves that the excitement students feel about space science is a critical step in enriching science, math, engineering, and technology. The internship will provide students the rare — and for most, unique — opportunity to spend two weeks working with professional scientists and engineers at the cutting edge of space exploration.

SEES is a collaborative effort of Texas Space Grant Consortium members and affiliates, NASA and The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Students apply for SEES and are selected competitively. The internships are organized around an aerospace or space science theme drawn from NASA’s diverse engineering and scientific research programs. The program combines the strengths of collaborators to enrich teaching and learning of STEM.

