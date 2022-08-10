How to enable fast charging on a Samsung phone – TrustedReviews

Ads

If you’re scratching your head and wondering how to get your Samsung phone to juice up more quickly, here’s how.

Fast charging is one of the most convenient features offered by the most recent generations of smartphones, allowing you to top up the battery in a matter of minutes where you’d previously have had to wait a couple of hours to get enough juice to get going. If you’ve got a Samsung phone, then this guide will show you how to enable fast charging on it.

First of all, open up your phone’s Settings app. This is the one that looks like a mechanical cog.

Scroll down on the Settings menu until you see the Settings and Device Care option.

Tap on the tab that reads Battery, which is above Memory and Storage.

From here, tap on More Battery Settings at the bottom of the menu.

Now you’ll see options that read Fast Charging or Super Fast Charging. Make sure the one you intend to use is toggled to On. Now, plug in your phone with a compatible adaptor that’s rated at the same charging power as your phone in order to charge it up quickly.

No, not all phones can fast charge – and those that can may still charge at different rates. If there is no Fast Charge option in your phone’s Settings menu, then it probably is not capable of fast charging.

To disable fast charging, simply follow the steps of this guide but toggle the switch to Off on the final step, rather than On.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

