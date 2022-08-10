Disney+ New Releases: December 2021 – Den of Geek

Ads

We have a list of the new Disney+ movies and shows arriving in December 2021 including The Book of Boba Fett!

It’s almost December and you know what that means: it’s Star Wars time. Yes, forget all the arguments about Die Hard being a Christmas movie because the Star Wars franchise has been shockingly consistent with its holiday release schedule. With its list of new releases for December 2021, Disney+ has the latest Star Wars project to drop on or around Christmas.

The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Dec. 29. This spinoff of The Mandalorian will feature Temuera Morrison reprising his role as the galaxy’s most enigmatic bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Following the events of The Mandalorian season 2, Boba and his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) now have a major stake in the galaxy’s criminal underworld, and will do whatever it takes to keep it.

While The Book of Boba Fett is beginning this month, another major Disney+ series will be saying goodbye. Hawkeye will premiere its sixth and final episode on Dec. 22. Sounds like Marvel wasn’t kidding about its holiday season bona fides.

Other than those two big hits, it’s a relatively quiet month for Disney+ originals. The Will Smith nature travel docuseries Welcome to Earth premieres all episodes on Dec. 8. Some fun library titles also arrive this month like Edward Scissorhands (Dec. 3), Tron: Legacy (Dec. 10), and Encanto (Dec. 24).

Here is everything else you can find on Disney+ this month.

Disney+ Originals

– Disney Insider – Episode 111 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

– Hawkeye – Episode 103

New Library Titles

– Christmas… Again?!

– Disney Holiday Magic Quest

– Edward Scissorhands

– Ice Age

– Ice Age: Continental Drift

– Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

– Million Dollar Arm

– Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Disney+ Originals

– Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Premiere

– The Rescue – Premiere

New Library Titles

– The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

– Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

– Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

– Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

– Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

– Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

– Welcome to Earth – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

– Disney Insider – Episode 112 “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”

– Hawkeye – Episode 104

New Library Titles

– Tron: Legacy

New Library Titles

– Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

– Gigantosaurus (S3)

– Life Below Zero (S17)

– Science Of Stupid (S8)

Disney+ Originals

– Foodtastic – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

– Hawkeye – Episode 105

New Library Titles

– Home Alone 4

– Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Disney+ Originals

– Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – Premiere

New Library Titles

– Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

– Hawkeye – Season Finale

New Library Titles

– Encanto

– King Tut In Color

– Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

New Library Titles

– T.O.T.S. (S3)

Disney+ Originals

– The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

New Library Titles

– 80s Top Ten (S1)

Written by

Alec Bojalad |

TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.

