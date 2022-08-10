Cranberry library presents 'From Pittsburgh to the Moon' – TribLIVE

TribLIVE’s Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.
Cranberry Public Library will host a curator from the Heinz History Center for a program about the Pittsburgh region’s contributions to the space race.
Curator Emily Ruby will present “From Pittsburgh to the Moon,” on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m., to look back at the history of the Apollo 11 mission and its Pittsburgh connections.
In 2019, the History Center was one of four museums in the country to host the national touring exhibition “Destination Moon” for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. While hosting the exhibition, the History Center uncovered information about how people and companies from Western Pennsylvania contributed to the mission.
Companies such as Westinghouse, North American Rockwell, and Wabtec’s Union Switch & Signal played a crucial role in the Apollo 11 mission. The presentation will also reveal how the region’s innovators continue to impact the space program today.
The library is presenting this program in partnership with the Cranberry Township Historical Society.
“We value these partnerships with our local historical societies and museums, because they allow us to provide educational programs that highlight the history of our local communities, businesses, and people,” library adult services manager Megan Babal said.
Those interested in attending must register in advance, either online at the library’s website, www.cranberrylibrary.org or by calling the library at 724-776-9100. The library is located at 2525 Rochester Road, Suite 300, Cranberry.
