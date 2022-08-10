Jio Independence offer: get free benefits worth Rs 3,000 by paying this much – 91mobiles

Ads

The Rs 2,999 Jio recharge will give users free benefits worth Rs 3,000 in addition to 2.GB high-speed data per day for 365 days.

Reliance Jio has announced a new Jio Independence offer for customers. The Rs 2,999 Jio recharge will give users free benefits worth Rs 3,000. The latest Jio offer comes just days ahead of Independence Day, which is celebrated in the country on August 15th. In addition to Rs 3,000 worth of free benefits, the Rs 2,999 Jio plan also brings with it 2.5GB of high-speed 4G data per day, 365 days of validity, and a 1-year Disney Plus Hotstar subscription plan. Let’s take a closer look at what this Jio Independence offer is all about.

Jio has been offering the Rs 2,999 recharge plan for many months now. The pack offers 2.5GB data per day for 365 days, which means a total of 912.5GB data. With this plan, you also get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a 1-year Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile plan.

Here’s where the Rs 2,999 Jio recharge plan gets more enticing for customers:

During the Independence offer, customers buying the Rs 2,999 recharge will also get free benefits worth Rs 3,000. This includes Rs 750 off on Ajio, Rs 750 off on netmeds.com, Rs 750 off on ixigo, and 75GB of additional data that is worth Rs 750.





When will 5G launch in India? Jio, Airtel, Vodafone plans detailed

Is Reliance Jio launching its 5G services on August 15th? Akash Ambani drops hints

Jio 5G SIM, launch date in India, plans, speed, trial, and everything we know so far

In other news, Jio is expected to announce the launch of its 5G network in India on August 15th i.e. Independence Day. The telco was the highest bidder during the recently-concluded spectrum auction and is set to roll out 5G services pan India by the end of this year. Many analysts believe that 5G recharge plans will be more expensive than 4G, at least initially. Hence, Jio customers might want to opt for the Rs 2,999 recharge that now offers Rs 3,000 worth of free benefits.

Ads

source