Better than Prime Day pricing hits Apple's 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pro, as low as $1,749 – AppleInsider

The lowest prices seen in 2022 are at your fingertips at Apple resellers, with Apple 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops dipping to as low as $1,749 (up to $300 off), beating Prime Day pricing.

Save up to $300 on retail 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations, with prices falling to as low as $1,749. These MacBook Pro deals deliver the cheapest prices we’ve seen this year on the robust configurations with M1 Pro chips.

Select from the base 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,749 (sold out at Amazon, but available at B&H) or opt for a larger display and additional storage with this upgraded 16-inch config that’s $300 off.

It’s unclear how long the discounts will last, so it’s best to order now if you’re looking to save on a retail model. Those in the market for the M1 Max chip or additional memory or storage can also find exclusive deals in our Mac Price Guide, which is updated throughout the day.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

B&H's weekly specials include discounts on drones, SanDisk storage, MacBooks and external SSDs.

Tuesday's best deals include a refurbished 10.2-inch iPad for $245, $20 for two Anker wireless chargers, record low pricing on Nvidia and AMD high-end video cards, steep discounts on Arlo and Crayola, and much more.

Apple's 2022 MacBook Air with a 10-core GPU and 512GB SSD is heavily discounted, with bonus savings on AppleCare.

